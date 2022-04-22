ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Give the gift of lavender for Mother’s Day

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jltE8_0fH8mxyN00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ahead of the holiday shopping. Jo’s Farms is a lavender flower farm that will be hosting a Mother’s Day Market this Saturday.

What’s happening around New Mexico April 22 – April 28

The event will include opportunities to create personalized gifts, view their lavender products, and unique handmade gifts. The farm will be hosting its Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23 located at 2017 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104. Jo’s Farms is asking attendees to bring their own baskets. They will also have 25 local artists, live music, food, drinks, and fresh farm eggs for sale. For more information on the event, visit https://josfarms.com/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Celebration events for ‘American Indian Week’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is celebrating American Indian Week with events running all week long. They are holding nine days of special events. The events start on April 25 and run until May 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The week will highlight Pueblo culture through various events, shopping, and museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Puzzle piece biscochitos support Autism Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celina’s Biscochitos has come out with a creative cookie to support and raise awareness during the month of April. They are selling traditional biscochitos in the form of puzzle pieces for the Autism Society of New Mexico. The company wanted to offer support to the community. The box of unique cookies will be on sale until the end of April. Each purchase of the boxes will go to support the Autism Society of New Mexico They are available for purchase at their location or online. The box will include a half-pound of colorful puzzle-shaped cookies. For more information, visit https://www.celinasbiscochitos.com/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Adult nights at the ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is hosting two events over the next couple of weeks for adults. The first adult-only night will be on April 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Penguin Chill building. On the Rocks: World Penguin Trivia Night will feature dinner, drinks, and penguin-themed trivia. Tickets will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Mother S Day Market#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen man gets into fight with police during traffic stop

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police arrested a man they say had tried to flee during a traffic stop and had multiple illegal drugs in his car. They say Gilbert Duran had an outstanding warrant and got into a fight with police when he was pulled over. That’s when he tried to run away but police […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the Attorney General announced Brian Casaus and his wife Tammy Casaus were convicted of stealing more than $1M from Cattle Baron in Roswell. An investigation revealed the couple were able to funnel money into their personal accounts. Investigators say Brian used his position in charge of payroll to funnel money into the […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy