Give the gift of lavender for Mother’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ahead of the holiday shopping. Jo’s Farms is a lavender flower farm that will be hosting a Mother’s Day Market this Saturday.

The event will include opportunities to create personalized gifts, view their lavender products, and unique handmade gifts. The farm will be hosting its Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23 located at 2017 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104. Jo’s Farms is asking attendees to bring their own baskets. They will also have 25 local artists, live music, food, drinks, and fresh farm eggs for sale. For more information on the event, visit https://josfarms.com/ .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.