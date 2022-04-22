ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence schools will not have a staggered return from April Break

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — The Providence Public School District is reminding parents that there will not be...

turnto10.com

CBS Sacramento

California Sends 14.3 Million Covid-19 Tests To Schools As Students And Staff Return From Spring Break

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state has issued more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home examinations to schools for students and staff over the past month, with around 7.2 million students and employees returning from spring break. “California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.” In addition to these tests, the state has made personal protective equipment (PPE) available to any school that requires it, with approximately 40.6 million KN95s, N95s, and surgical masks issued to schools since the start of the school year. “California has become a national leader in preventing school closures and keeping students in the classroom. As the New York Times highlighted in mid-October, California did “remarkably well limiting outbreaks,” accounting for 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating 12% of the nation’s students. By the start of winter break, the state improved that rate to 0.3% of the nation’s school closures,” said the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Massachusetts climb 32% over previous week; Search cases in your community here

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues a slow upward trend this week after bottoming out in the beginning of March. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 13,802 positive cases by test date last week — a 32% increase over the previous week’s 10,426 cases. Cases have risen steadily for five weeks in a row now. The state’s report also does not include many at-home tests that people are now using to test for the virus. During the week of March 6, cases by test date had dipped to a low of 4,246.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Providence, RI
Health
Providence, RI
Education
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence fire displaces 13

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Six adults and seven children are displaced following a Providence fire on Friday. A neighbor called in the fire just after 9 a.m. on Hillcrest Avenue. Crews said the fire started in the basement and extended to all the levels of the duplex. The home...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Fugitive Held on $1 Million Bond

UNCASVILLE, CT — The Dartmouth man suspected of setting fire to his home before going on the lam and being chased across three state lines last week is still being held in Connecticut on a $1 million bond. According to the Connecticut State Department of Correction online database, 36-year-old...
DARTMOUTH, MA
#Wjar
1420 WBSM

Update on UMass Dartmouth’s CVPA in Downtown New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Questions have been raised in recent weeks about the future of the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts at the Star Store in Downtown New Bedford. The college was, at one time, thought to be a key part of New Bedford's growing arts community, but critics claim the CVPA has gradually shifted away from traditional fine art and studio art programs, like ceramics and textiles, and toward more career-path curricula, like fashion design, animation or gaming design.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Baker to take part in early college roundtable in Fall River

(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker will take part in an early college roundtable in Fall River on Monday. The discussion will involve teachers and students at B.M.C. Durfee High School. The Governor is also expected to be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Education James Peyser.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

The Autism Project holds ‘Imagine Walk’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project held its 20th Annual Imagine Walk Sunday morning in Warwick. The event returned to Goddard Memorial State Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 12 News anchor Danielle North served as emcee of the event. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina […]
WARWICK, RI

