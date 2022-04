The Montreal Canadiens have decided to give Carey Price a break. After four games with the team since returning for the first time since last season, head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters Price will not travel to New York with the team this week. He may play again next Friday, which is the Canadiens last game of the season. St. Louis stressed this is not a setback in Price's return. The team decided he needed a break after a lot of action in a short time.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO