At a school known for its low rate of alumni going on to graduate from college, Sean has been accepted to Yale, Harvard and Stanford. His success is drawing attention to a program pushing students to achieve at the highest levels — outside of the district's magnet programs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO