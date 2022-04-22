Country music star coming to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music star Walker Hayes is coming to the Covelli Centre.
Hayes will perform his “Glad You’re Here Tour” on October 15 with opening act Parmalee.Country superstar Luke Bryan to headline 2022 Y-Live music event
Walker Hayes hits include “Fancy Like” and “You Broke Up with Me.” He is also set to release his first book Glad You’re Here on May 3.
Presale tickets are available online only Thursday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with password WALKER22.
Regular tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office.
