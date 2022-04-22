Wray: China is biggest counterintelligence threat facing the U.S.
Wray needs to go. He's in the pocket of the political hacks. He stopped being a law enforcement officer long ago when he became political instead of being impartial
The FBI is simply an extension of the Democratic Party. I don’t trust them or believe a word they say.
well then why is this administration going to give china the opportunity to buy 200 million acres of farm land in our country
