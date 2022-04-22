ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Millions of Americans are automatically allowed a two-month extension to file their taxes – here’s how

By karina.mitchell@the-sun.com
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0QVQ_0fH8kwA400

AN automatic extension of up to two months to file their taxes is now being granted to millions of Americans.

The IRS extension doesn't apply to everyone, however. Here's what you need to know to find out if you qualify:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnkK4_0fH8kwA400
Qualifying U.S. citizens or resident aliens may be eligible for an automatic two-month extension on filing their 2021 tax return Credit: Getty

You must be a US citizen or resident alien, and on the due date of your return:

  • You are living outside of the United States and Puerto Rico and your main place of business or post of duty is outside the United States and Puerto Rico, or
  • You are in military or naval service on duty outside the United States and Puerto Rico.

In order to qualify for the automatic two-month extension you must also attach a statement to your tax return, explaining which of the two categories you fall under.

If you do qualify it's important to remember you will have to pay interest on any tax that is not paid on the regular due date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmpix_0fH8kwA400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4tuD_0fH8kwA400

For filing 2021 federal and state income taxes the due date was April 18, 2022, which means the extension due date will be June 20, 2022 because the 18th falls on a weekend. Failing to file on time could result in a penalty

For married taxpayers who file a joint return, either you or your spouse can qualify for the automatic extension.

If you are married but file separately, the extension applies only to the qualifying spouse.

If you served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area, here's what you need to know about the latest revisions to Publication 3, which covers special tax situations for active members of the U.S. armed forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRmGX_0fH8kwA400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDxsI_0fH8kwA400

If you are unable to file your return within the automatic two-month period, you may be eligible for an additional four-month extension, for a total of 6 months.

The 2-month and the 6-month extension periods start at the same time.

You must request the additional 4-months by the new due date allowed by the 2-month extension.

One thing to keep in mind: a six-month automatic extension cannot be used if you require the IRS to calculate your tax, or you are under a court order to file by the regular due date.

