Who was the last QB drafted in the first round by each of the 32 NFL teams?

 3 days ago

To QB or Not QB?

Every NFL team is desperate for a quarterback at one time or another in the draft. So, when has each of the 32 teams last dipped into the talent pool for a QB in the first round? Glad you asked.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray was taken first overall by the Arizona Cardinals out of Oklahoma in 2019.

Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan came to the Falcons from Boston College with the third overall pick in 2008.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson came out of Louisville with a Heisman and went 32nd overall in 2018.

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton was the first overall pick by the Panthers out of Auburn in 2011.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields out of Ohio State in 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals lost their way into the first overall pick in 2020 and wound up with LSU's Joe Burrow. That was a win.

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield was gleefully chosen by the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 overall out of Oklahoma in 2018.

Dallas Cowboys

It has been a long time since Dallas used a first-round pick on a QB. How long? How about Troy Aikman out of UCLA in 1989

Denver Broncos

Paxton Lynch was taken by the Broncos out of Memphis and quickly proved to be a bust. The first-round choice in 2016 is trying to find a football career in the USFL.

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford was drafted first overall out of Georgia by the Detroit Lions in 2009. He went on to greater success in LA.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love was chosen by the Packers 26th overall out of Utah State in 2020. The pick didn't sit well with Aaron Rodgers, who still rules in Green Bay.

Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson was taken out of Clemson with the 12th overall pick in 2017.

Indianpolis Colts

Andrew Luck went first overall out of Stanford to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He had a short but exciting career.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was the first pick by the Jaguars out of Clemson in 2021.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes came to the Kansas City Chiefs from Texas Tech in 2017. He was the 10th overall choice.

Las Vegas Raiders

JaMarcus Russell went from LSU to the Raiders in 2007. His career was dismal, to be kind.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert came out of Oregon to the Chargers with the sixth overall pick in 2020. A star is on the rise.

Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff was the first pick by the Rams out of Cal in 2016. He did get them to a Super Bowl, which they lost, and wound up as a key piece of a trade for a quarterback who led LA to a Super Bowl victory.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa was chosen by the Miami Dolphins fifth overall in the 2020 draft.

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Ponder went from Florida State to the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. The 12th overall pick was out of the league after 2014.

New England Patriots

Mac Jones fell to the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in 2021.

New Orleans Saints

This is hard to believe. The New Orleans Saints have not chosen a QB in the first round since they took Archie Manning out of Ole Miss in 1971.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones came to the Giants from Duke in 2019. He still is trying to prove he is the franchise QB for Big Blue.

New York Jets

Zach Wilson went from BYU to the Big Apple as the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021.

Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz went second overall from North Dakota State to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger was the last QB taken in the first round by the Steelers and that pick occurred in 2004.

San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance went from North Dakota State to the San Francisco 49ers third overall in 2021

Seattle Seahawks

Rick Mirer was the quarterback at Notre Dame and was heralded as a star when the Seattle Seahawks took him with the second overall pick in 1993.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers grabbed a Heisman winner in Jameis Winston first overall out of Florida State in 2015.

Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota won a Heisman at Oregon and was the second overall pick in 2015, behind Winston.

Washington Commanders

Dwayne Haskins was drafted by Washington out of Ohio State in 2019.

