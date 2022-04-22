ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'It looks like ET's finger!' Mother blasts Toby Carvery after her son's foot-long hotdog was served up in tiny bun

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A mother has slammed Toby Carvery for serving her son a foot-long hot dog - which has been compared to 'ET's finger' - in a bun so small she thought the pub chain was having a 'joke'.

Irayna Coleman-Green, 47, took to Facebook to share the 'disappointing lunch' she had with family in Aldenham, Hertfordshire on Monday.

She added that the salad - which came alongside the monster sausage in a three-inch roll - consisted of just a few slices of raw carrot and cucumber, without any lettuce.

Toby Carvery Aldenham has apologised to the customer and said it was disappointed the meal 'doesn't reflect their high standards on this occasion'.

Ms Coleman-Green said that while she and her husband filled up on their plates from the carvery, her 14-year-old son Oscar was left confused about how to eat his disproportionate meal, with the sausage dangling off the sides of the bun.

The unsatisfied diner said that when she quizzed the waitress about her son's meal, the server checked with the chef and claimed she was told that that's 'how it's usually served'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iNHs_0fH8kpyz00
A mother has slammed Toby Carvery for serving her son a foot-long hot dog - which has been compared to 'ET's finger'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ID5b1_0fH8kpyz00
Irayna Coleman-Green, 47,  added that the salad - which came alongside the monster sausage in a three-inch roll - consisted of just a few slices of raw carrot and cucumber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNHEu_0fH8kpyz00
Irayna Coleman-Green, 47, with her son Oscar (far left), younger boy Felix, 12, and daughter Nancy, 9

The mother-of-three added that she was forced to ask a couple of times before the chef finally 'allowed' them to have some more bread, while her hungry son wolfed it down along with some macaroni cheese from the carvery.

Ms Coleman-Green, from Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, said: 'The bread was about three inches long and it was for a foot-long sausage. It was a bit of a shock.

'We eventually got a little bit more bread but it wasn't the whole size of a hot dog.

'Maybe the chefs spend their time doing the carvery stuff, it was disappointing.

'It looked like ET's finger in a bit of a bread. It was a bit of a joke really.'

Stunned social media users blasted the meal, that retailed at £7.49 on the Christmas menu.

One said: 'What a disgrace what sort of carvery serves up a meal like this...That is not even a salad.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDBDW_0fH8kpyz00
Ms Coleman-Green took to Facebook to share the 'disappointing lunch' she had with family in Aldenham, Hertfordshire on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiIzG_0fH8kpyz00
Toby Carvery Aldenham have apologised to the customer and said they were disappointed the meal 'doesn't reflect their high standards on this occasion'

'That hilarious, was there a bread shortage?' another added.

A Toby Carvery social media representative commented: 'We're really sorry for any disappointment Irayna, If you want to make a complaint about this visit, you can do so via [our website] and the Manager will respond further.'

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery Aldenham also said: 'We're proud of our popular Footlong Super-Pig, so we are very disappointed one of our valued customers received a meal that doesn't reflect our high standards on this occasion.

'We have raised this with our internal teams to investigate and would like to apologise to the guest and invite her back to have a delicious meal on us.'

Comments / 18

pele
2d ago

I'm sorry but that's funny 😂😂😂 it does look like E.T finger 😭😭😭

Reply
12
Related
Daily Mail

Bottom's up! Boozy Easter brunch ends in disaster for woman, 40, after she gets wedged behind restaurant sofa while trying to grab her friend's coat - before staff pull her out

A celebratory birthday bottomless brunch took a hilarious turn after a woman ended up getting wedged upside down behind a restaurant sofa - with her friends on hand to capture the moment. Lindsey Clark, 40, from North Shields, ended up offering the ultimate 'bottoms up' after she tried to grab...
FOOD & DRINKS
ETOnline.com

Eve Celebrates Her First UK Mother's Day After Birth of Son Wilde

Eve is celebrating her first Mother's Day. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her and her son, Wilde, enjoying a stroll in nature. March 27 marks Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, and, to ring in her first, Eve cuddles her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bun#Hotdog#Blasts#Christmas#Food Drink
The Guardian

Life is about small pleasures. Having the same thing for dinner every night may not be one of them

What did I eat when I had no kitchen of my own, and very little money? The answer is: the same thing every day. At the time, I was living in one room in a house in Glasgow. Don’t misunderstand: it was a lovely room in a beautiful house overlooking the Botanic Gardens. I liked it. But the kitchen was shared between five tenants, whose names I did not know and whose faces I rarely saw (I was working long hours). Each night, bone tired, I would dash to this kitchen, cook some pasta, smother it in a spoonful of pesto from a jar (a delicacy that was then an exciting new import to our islands), dust it with a little dry supermarket parmesan and – presto! – supper was served.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, says popstar's pregnancy 'should have happened three years ago' in old video unearthed after the singer, 40, revealed they are expecting a baby

One day after Britney Spears revealed she was expecting her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari an unearthed video of the 28-year-old discussing fatherhood has begun making the rounds. Following the termination of the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last year, Asghari told BBC Persian that the couple...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy