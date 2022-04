LEOMINSTER — Owen “Sonny” Levine, the station manager of WLPZ, says the claim made by former volunteers that the station denies access to the community is baseless. In a story published by News Link Live yesterday, former WLPZ volunteers Domenic Ciccone (who was fired) and Scott Lanciani said Levine had too much sway over the station, keeping Leominster residents off the air and denying access to potential volunteers who wanted to do shows that weren’t oldies or country-music based.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO