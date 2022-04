Trips to the field for actual game opportunities have been few and far between this spring for the Peebles Lady Indians softball squad as they had only managed five games when this editions went to press. Mother Nature has not been kind to the Peebles girls and soon they will be playing a bunch of games in a short period of time. The Lady Indians had only played 3 of their 13 scheduled contests in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference but were scheduled to play two more this week, hosting West Union on Thursday and traveling to Lynchburg on Friday.

PEEBLES, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO