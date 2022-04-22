1 hurt in Springfield Twp. crash

PERRY TWP. – A Malvern woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Highway Patrol said. Carrie Conrad, 44, was driving eastbound on the highway near the Whipple Avenue exit when her 2019 Jeep Compass traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck a fence and tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top, the patrol said.

MALVERN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO