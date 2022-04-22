1 hurt in Springfield Twp. crash

PERRY TWP. – A Malvern woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Highway Patrol said. Carrie Conrad, 44, was driving eastbound on the highway near the Whipple Avenue exit when her 2019 Jeep Compass traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck a fence and tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top, the patrol said.
KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Patrol (OSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Kinsman Township early Friday morning. Troopers said that the crash happened on State Route 5 in Kinsman Township just before 12:30 a.m. OSP confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. The victim was identified...
A man shot in the head Saturday night in Akron is expected to live, police said.
The man, 41, was found by Akron police, who were called to the area of York and Dayton streets in the city's North Hill neighborhood at 9:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
A stretch of Route 62 that was closed overnight in Canfield is open again. Ohio Edison crews have replaced a utility pole that was sheared just after 11 p.m. Sunday near Lumont Avenue, bringing down wires. Route 62 was closed in both directions between South Raccoon and Meridian Roads during...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
Missing Wisconsin Girl: Authorities Do Not Issue Amber AlertWisconsin police. The Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking for Iliana (Lily) M. Peters age 10. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating an accident after a van and motorcycle collided on Shirley Road in Youngstown Monday. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. The southbound entrance to I-680 was closed but has since reopened. Police say the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries,...
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Trumbull County Sunday sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital by medical helicopter. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mahoning Avenue. The driver was taken by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with what crews...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash damaged the windows at a store on US-224. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a handicap sign in the parking lot of AT&T. The sign that was hit then went through the windows of the store. The store is located...
UNIONTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio man died early Saturday after throwing lit fireworks at his home during a standoff with police, authorities said. Police said the man’s two young children were rescued from the burning building, according to The Repository of Canton. Jason Matthew Tyo, 45, of Uniontown,...
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are staying with family members after their house caught fire Sunday evening in Champion. The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. on the 1700 lock of State Road. Fire Chief Tom Dempsey said it appears the fire started in the porch area....
