CONCRETE JUNGLE: Are the Yankees the New Mets, or the Mets the New Yankees (podcast)

In this episode Alex Ackerman discusses the Crunch’s Calder Cup playoff picture, all she has to go on are the clinching scenarios, but those are certainly promising. She discusses how special this season has become for the fans and enthuses about how much things have changed for Syracuse over the past few weeks. Alex covers the ever-shifting landscape of the AHL’s North Division and takes a look at the schedules of three teams around Syracuse in the standings; Laval, Belleville, and Toronto, who ironically are going to be playing each several times during the final week of the season. Alex makes a bold prediction that Syracuse’s playoff seeding will come down to their last game of the season, a home contest against Laval.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO