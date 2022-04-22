ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing young child

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMONS, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 47...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, NY
City
Clemons, NY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Black Couple Wins Lawsuit After Police Allegedly Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse
hiphop-n-more.com

Video Surfaces of DaBaby Shooting & Killing Man in 2018, Contrary to His Self-Defense Claims

A new video has surfaced where DaBaby can be seen shooting and killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart in Charlotte, NC in 2018. The rapper had claimed self defense in the case and charges were never brought against him. DaBaby at the time claimed that Craig and his friend Henry Douglas were threatening the rapper and his family. “Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit,” DaBaby said on Instagram after the event. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing … But two [people] walk down on you and your whole … family, threatening y’all, whip out [a gun] on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WRGB

East Greenbush man to serve 25 years to life for role in deadly Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 19-year-old East Greenbush man will serve 25 years to life in prison, convicted of murder in connection with an armed robbery last year. District Attorney P. David Soares announced Friday that Gentil Nshuti, who had previously pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony, received a sentence of 25 years to life before Honorable Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court.
ALBANY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Waldorf Armed Robbery

Waldorf, MD- On April 17 at 12:06 a.m., officers responded to a pizza carryout in the 2200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the carryout, displayed a handgun in his waistband, and demanded money. The clerk fled and called 9-1-1. The […] The post Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Waldorf Armed Robbery appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
WRGB

Former Department of Labor employee pleads guilty to fraud, another indicted

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A former NYS Department of Labor employee is accused of conspiring with another employee to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance, much of it from pandemic benefits. 51-year-old Wendel Giles was indicted, accused of creating fraudulent unemployment insurance applications in the names of other people, the approving...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy