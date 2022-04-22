ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County schools to hold health and wellness fair and 5K this weekend

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRRHY_0fH8illj00
Seminole County schools to hold health and wellness fair and 5K this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Public School employees and their families will be lacing up for the fourth annual 5K “Walt Walk and Wellness Fair” on Saturday.

Organizers expect around 1,800 people to take part when the event kicks off at 8 a.m. at Seminole High School.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The health fair and 5K event is a partnership between Central Florida Hospitals and the Seminole County School District to promote health and wellness.

Named in honor of former Seminole County Public School District Superintendent Walt Griffin, this year’s event will focus on the theme “Strolling with Serita at the Walt Walk.”

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA physicians in Seminole County and CareNow urgent care centers are sponsoring the event.

The event will also feature a mega blow-up heart with cardiac experts giving walk-through tours, a rock climbing wall, a blood mobile and fire trucks.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Wake County Schools host job fair

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Knightdale High School was pretty busy for a Saturday, but people weren't going to class they were there for a job. Reporter: Adam Owens. Photographer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
City
Oviedo, FL
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Pride hosts LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair at NCCC

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Pride hosted its health and wellness fair Saturday at Niagara County Community College. Niagara Pride is one of 500 national organizations collaborating for LGBTQ+ health. There were 40 vendors that took part in the fair and shared information about their services. And those in attendance were encouraged to speak openly […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Seminole High School#Stream Channel 9#Central Florida Hospitals#Oviedo Medical Center#Cox Media Group
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Sprouts set to open new Central Florida location. Here’s where

APOPKA, Fla. – The supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market is getting ready to open its fifth Central Florida location in Apopka. The new location is set to open at 2283 E. Semoran Blvd. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The opening date, according to Sprouts website, is...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy