Seminole County schools to hold health and wellness fair and 5K this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Public School employees and their families will be lacing up for the fourth annual 5K “Walt Walk and Wellness Fair” on Saturday.

Organizers expect around 1,800 people to take part when the event kicks off at 8 a.m. at Seminole High School.

The health fair and 5K event is a partnership between Central Florida Hospitals and the Seminole County School District to promote health and wellness.

Named in honor of former Seminole County Public School District Superintendent Walt Griffin, this year’s event will focus on the theme “Strolling with Serita at the Walt Walk.”

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA physicians in Seminole County and CareNow urgent care centers are sponsoring the event.

The event will also feature a mega blow-up heart with cardiac experts giving walk-through tours, a rock climbing wall, a blood mobile and fire trucks.

