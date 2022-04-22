ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Coachella Curated’ Will Livestream More Than 25 of Fest’s Second-Weekend Sets, Including Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Danny Elfman

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZfvc_0fH8iK8E00

Click here to read the full article.

If you missed out on catching the first weekend of Coachella from the comfort of your own home, and want to catch up after reading all about it… you’re probably in luck, if your interest is in the roughly 25 artists whose sets will be livestreamed in a more limited weekend-2 webcast lineup.

Twenty-six attractions will have their full sets livestreamed as part of the “Coachella Curated” programming happening through Sunday. Full follow-up sets going out online include performances by Harry Styles , Billie Eilish , the teaming of the Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia, Doja Cat, Anitta, Baby Keem and Brockhampton, along with a partial set from 88rising, all on the festival’s YouTube channel 1.

Performers whose performances will be broadcast in full on channels 2 and 3 are Danny Elfman , Phoebe Bridgers, Måneskin, Karol G, Daniel Caesar, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Jamie xx, Flume, Stromae, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Pink Sweat$, Louis the Child, Isaiah Rashad, 21 Savage, Joji, Duke Dumont and Denzel Curry.

There will be hours of other programming on Coachella’s three YouTube channels during the weekend, but not in the form of additional full sets. The “Coachella Curated” hour-long program blocks will be devoted to condensed live recordings and behind-the-scenes footage of three artists per hour, in which viewers will get edited glimpses of undercard artists like Maggie Rogers, Finneas, Yola, Orville Peck, Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, 100 gecs, Run the Jewels, Disclosure, Fatboy Slim and Vince Staples.

The description for the channels’ hourly programming leading up to the live nighttime headliners says that Coachella Curated “deep dives into the stories of some of today’s most thrilling artists. From intimate artist interviews to immersive mini-documentaries, the Coachella Curated programming gives fans an opportunity to experience Coachella from a different vantage point, while still delivering some of the weekend’s most exhilarating performances” live from the desert at the end of each night.

The schedule for the webcasts this weekend, with links to all three Coachella Curated channels:

Coachella Curated Channel 1

Friday, April 22 (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with MEUTE, The HU, Princess Nokia
6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes
7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Omar Apollo, Carly Rae Jepsen, City Girls
8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with IDLES, The Marias, Cordae
9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Madeon, Run the Jewels, Black Coffee
10:00 PM – Anitta (Full Set)
10:45 PM – Baby Keem (Full Set)
11:30 PM – Harry Styles (Full Set)
— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Koffee, Amber Mark, Surf Curse
6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Beach Bunny, L’Imperatrice
7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Wallows, Cuco, 100 gecs
8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Rina Sawayama, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek
9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Disclosure, Pabllo Vittar, Steve Lacy
10:00 PM – 88rising (Partial Set)
10:30 PM – Brockhampton (Full Set)
11:20 PM – Billie Eilish (Full Set)
— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

5:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Yola, Sampa the Great, Beabadoobee
6:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Sonora Artists, Banda MS, Channel Tres
7:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Orville Peck, Finneas, Maggie Rogers
8:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Vince Staples, Solomun, Dave
9:00 PM – Coachella Curated with Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim
10:00 PM – Doja Cat (Full Set)
10:55 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (Full Set)
— Livestream Rebroadcast —

Coachella Curated Channel 2

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Grupo Firme
10:55 PM – Daniel Caesar
11:40 PM – Big Sean
6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Flume
11:00 PM – Stromae
11:55 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Karol G
10:50 PM – Måneskin
11:35 PM – Jamie xx
6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

Coachella Curated Channel 3

Friday, April 22nd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM – Pink Sweat$
11:45: PM – Louis the Child
6:00 AM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sat) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________

Saturday, April 23rd (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Danny Elfman
11:00 PM – Isaiah Rashad
12:05 PM – 21 Savage
6:00 AM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
2:00 PM (Sun) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast
________________

Sunday, April 24th (all times PT)

10:00 PM – Joji
10:50 PM – Duke Dumont
11:35 PM – Denzel Curry
6:00 AM (Mon) – Bonus Sets Rebroadcast

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lizzo Joins Harry Styles for One Direction Favorite at Coachella Weekend 2

Click here to read the full article. All the rumors were true: Lizzo joined Harry Styles onstage during his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining set for a classic cover (“I Will Survive”) and for a One Direction favorite, 2012’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” Adorned in colorful feathered boas, Lizzo took the stage for the Gloria Gaynor hit and strutted alongside Styles as they delivered the female empowerment anthem. They then segued to One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The tune is among the boy band’s most popular songs, nearing 700 million streams on Spotify alone. Harry...
MUSIC
Variety

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Host 2022 Billboard Music Awards (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Sean “Diddy” Combs will host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, NBC and MRC announced Friday. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

How Jean Smart Designed the Career of Her Dreams

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to imagine the world of entertainment without Jean Smart. With “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” bringing her back to the forefront in the recent years, some call it a Jean Smart renaissance — but that’s not really the case. In fact, she’s never not been working — maybe we just haven’t been paying attention. “In the last five or six years, I’ve had some extraordinary roles that were just kind of handed to me on a silver platter, which has been really amazing — ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Fargo,’ and of course, ‘Hacks.’ I couldn’t...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jamie Xx
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Solomun
Footwear News

Harry Styles & Lizzo Take the Coachella Stage in Matching Gucci Feather Coats, Shiny Pants & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo joined Harry Styles on stage at Coachella Friday night in Indio, Calif., to help kick off the second weekend of the annual music festival in the California desert. The dynamic duo, who performed Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” and the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful,” both wore feather-embellished coats by Gucci, with Lizzo in an orange look and Styles in a pink version. The hitmakers also matched in hot pink outfits complete with iridescent pants that shimmered as they sang to each other and pranced around on stage. View this...
INDIO, CA
NME

Billie Eilish surprises Girl In Red with Norwegian Grammy at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish surprised Girl In Red by presenting her with a Spellemann award at Coachella 2022 this weekend – check out the video below. The Norwegian artist, real name Marie Ulven, won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Justin Bieber Is One of the World’s Wealthiest Musicians—Here’s How Much He’s Worth

Click here to read the full article. Whether or not you’re a Belieber, there’s no denying that Justin Bieber‘s net worth is seriously impressive. The “Peaches” singer has amassed a staggering amount of wealth since he first broke out into the music industry in 2007, and over a decade later, Justin Bieber’s net worth officially makes him one of the wealthiest musicians in the world today. For many, Bieber has been a household name ever since the late aughts. Like many musicians born during the age of the internet, the singer got his start uploading covers to YouTube, where he quickly...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#House Mafia#Grupo Firme#Pink Sweat#Louis The Child#Finneas Yola
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ben Affleck breaks his silence about dating rumors with Selling Sunset star

Ben Affleck is a committed and engaged man, and he is putting rumors about his dating history officially to rest. Shortly after his long awaited second engagement to Jennifer Lopez, proposing with a massive green diamond ring, talk about his dating history and time spent on dating apps began circulating.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Sobriety & Happiness: 'Be Gentle With Yourself'

Just like millions of people across the nation, Nicki Minaj has also struggled with sobriety issues. On Thursday (April 21), the Queen rapper opened up to all 24.9 million of her Twitter followers by explaining how she moved on from her use of marijuana as a coping mechanism and, in turn, has grounded herself and found a source of natural joy, free of stimulants.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Dove Cameron performs 'Boyfriend' on 'The Tonight Show'

April 21 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 26-year-old singer and actress performed her song "Boyfriend" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Cameron performed while accompanied by live musicians. The star wore a black vintage Givenchy outfit featuring...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Stagecoach Festival Will Get First-Time YouTube Livestream, Including Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett

Click here to read the full article. Country music fans have come to accept that the Stagecoach Festival in the California desert each late April will not be livestreamed in the same way that Coachella is from the same location in the preceding weeks. But that changes with the 2022 edition. The festival announced that it has hooked up with YouTube for three nights of live programming this weekend, including webcasts of the headlining sets by Thomas Rhett on Friday night, Carrie Underwood on Saturday and Luke Combs on Sunday. Other key attractions set to have their shows go out via...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy