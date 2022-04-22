ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

So, Kenny Chesney played a surprise free show at a 300-capacity Tampa venue last night

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Chesney fans got a surprise dose of the good stuff on Thursday night when the country superstar showed up to play with Old Dominion at Crowbar in Ybor City....

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 3

Related
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
US 103.1

Genesis Play Last-Ever Show With Peter Gabriel in Audience

Genesis brought their career to a end in London on Mar. 26, 2022, and former frontman Peter Gabriel was in the audience to see it happen. The closing show on the band’s Last Domino? tour had already been described as their final performance together, coming after a two-year road trip, interrupted by COVID, which marked their first shows in over 13 years.
ROCK MUSIC
Thrillist

17 Can’t-Miss Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Between the booming real estate market, championship-winning sports teams, and slew of stunning beaches, the Tampa Bay area is the undeniable star of Florida’s gorgeous west coast. And without a doubt, the glitziest part of that star is the city’s restaurant scene, which boasts a mix of legendary stalwarts and noteworthy newcomers all vying to satisfy your appetite. After a jaunt along the Tampa Riverwalk, moment of contemplation at The Salvador Dalí Museum, or day-long hang in the sand, there’s plenty of sublime spots primed for refueling.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Downtown Tampa tower to open ‘upscale sports lounge’ in 2023

A Wesley Chapel sports bar and restaurant is opening a second location in downtown Tampa. Top Shelf Sports Lounge, which has a location in the AdventHealth Center Ice Facility, will open a new, 4,674-square-foot location on the ground level of Truist Place at 401 E Jackson Street, building management company Highwoods Properties announced Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Tampa, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, look no further than these five popular restaurants in Tampa, Florida! From falafel to baba ghanoush, these eateries will tantalize your taste buds with their authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. So what are you waiting for? Check out our list and plan your next culinary adventure!
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix set to open at Adventure Island on May 7

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to slide! Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix are set to open at Adventure Island on May 7 and Pass Members can even get a sneak peek. The two new thrill slides range from two-person rafts to family raft rides that will either get your competitive juices flowing or immerse you in a light show.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Dominion#Crowbar
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Earth Day is this Friday and there are so many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay this weekend to celebrate! But, it’s not just Earth Day related fun. We’re also sharing non-holiday events you won’t want to miss like the last weekend of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater and […]
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy