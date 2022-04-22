Starfinder Brings Big Changes With New Drift Crisis Event

Fantasy Flight Games has announced a spinoff of their popular Twilight Imperium tabletop game. Twilight Inscription is a new roll-and-write style game set in the Twilight Imperium universe. While roll-and-write games are known for their simpler gameplay, it appears that Twilight Inscription will be decidedly more complex. When announcing the game, FFG head of studio Chris Gerber said that "Twilight Inscription is to roll and writes what Twilight Imperium is to board games. Make some room. You're going to need it." Although Fantasy Flight did not reveal too many details about Twilight Inscription, they did note that it would use a 4X-style mechanic in which players balanced navigation, industry, warfare, and expansion during gameplay. The game was "teased" during a stream as part of Twilight Imperium's 25th anniversary, with game designer James Kniffen noting that more announcements would be made a later time.

