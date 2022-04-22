ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Rumors Of Tom Brady Owning Part Of The Miami Dolphins Overlooked A Rather Significant Roadblock

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCqJY_0fH8hNkC00

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Unquestionably, the biggest story of the NFL offseason was the drama surrounding Tom Brady. He retired, then he unretired, then his head coach conveniently stepped away from his position, then rumors of a wild move to Miami surfaced. And that’s all without mentioning his role in a film with Jane Fonda and Sally Field. What a winter and spring for ol’ Tommy Touchdown!

None of it is surprising. For the past 15 or so years, just about everything even remotely associated to Brady has become front page news, and the specifics and realities and details of certain rumors and reports often don’t matter as much as the sizzle .

An oversight of that variety seems to have happened with the most recent reports/rumblings/innuendo that Brady and the Miami Dolphins had cooked up a grand scheme that would have given him an ownership stake in the team before coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins instead of the Buccaneers in 2022.

While that speculation had enough hurdles in the foreground, a larger issue loomed in the background.

That issue, per Greg Auman of The Athletic , is that for an “active player” to take an ownership stake in a team, it would require a three-quarters vote of the league’s 32 owners to be approved. And likewise, if Brady retired before acquiring that ownership stake, it would require a three-quarters vote from the league’s owners if he wanted to come out of retirement to play for that team.

That minor issue would seemingly submarine any fantasies in Miami of minority owner Tom Brady quarterbacking the Dolphins to gridiron glory in 2022, wouldn’t you say?

Interestingly, too, Auman added that if the Dolphins actually did broach this possibility with Brady (who’s under contract with the Bucs through 2022), that contact “could be considered tampering.” Considering some potential Miami tampering with Brady has already come to light in the Brian Flores lawsuit — with owner Stephen Ross reportedly pressuring Flores to meet with Brady before he became a free agent in 2020 — that seems to be one of several budding issues surrounding Dolphins ownership at the moment.

With Brady, as always, it’s hard to know what’s true, what’s not, and why certain tidbits hit the mainstream. We likewise have no idea what to expect for him in the future — both short term and long term. But in the case of Brady switching coasts in Florida to become minority owner/starting quarterback of the Dolphins in 2022, it’s rather difficult to envision the majority of team owners signing off on that fantasy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Honest Admission On His Marriage To Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture perfect marriage, but things aren’t always easy for the star quarterback and the supermodel. In fact, Brady, who’s coming back for yet another NFL season, admitted that playing well into his 40s has been an issue in his marriage.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Sally Field
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbs Boston Boston#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite NFL Player Of All-Time

Russell Wilson is now playing for the same team that his favorite NFL player of all-time ended his career with. Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback was asked on Instagram to name his favorite player of all-time. Wilson chose former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Re-Signing Former First-Round Pick

In four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds was a solid safety – but not so solid that the team was ready to offer him a long-term deal. However, it appears he’s going back to Pittsburgh for another year. According to ESPN NFL insider...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy