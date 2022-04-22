ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

How to store weed to keep it fresh and potent, according to experts

By Olivia Bowman
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avdeA_0fH8hGZ700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Msbbe_0fH8hGZ700
Storing cannabis properly helps maintain its freshness.

FangXiaNuo/Getty Images

  • Storing cannabis properly plays a big part in its quality and potency.
  • The elements that affect cannabis include temperature, humidity, and exposure to air and light.
  • The best way preserve weed is to store it in an air-tight glass jar in a cool, dark place.

Whether you're a habitual or occasional smoker, knowing how to store weed properly is arguably just as important as knowing your preferred strains or consumption methods.

For cannabis flower in particular, it's essential to remember that what you're consuming is a plant — one that's grown, dried, harvested, and cured before it's smokable.

"Not storing anything properly that is intended for consumption will have a negative effect on the quality of the product," says Julian Webb, a senior lead at Nectar Cannabis in Gresham, Oregon. "This can impact potency, taste, and the overall desired effects."

Important: Cannabis legalization is continually changing around the US. Consult and follow the legal restrictions for controlled substances in your state.

Why is it important to store weed correctly?

If you care about potency and flavor, you should care about proper storage. It goes without saying that you should store any form of cannabis away from kids and pets. Beyond safety, the right storage conditions go a long way in ensuring you have the best and most pleasant smoking experience possible.

"Cannabis degrades easily," says Lex Corwin, the CEO and founder of Stone Road , a California-based cannabis farm and brand. When properly cured and stored, cannabis flower should be consumed within six to eight months from its harvest date, and pre-rolls within three months.

"When exposed to heat or excessive light, [it] will dry out and be harsh to smoke and/or can give you a headache," Corwin says. "The THC turns to CBN , so you will just get very tired rather than a fun and interesting high."

Quick tip: In most states where weed is legal, it's required to list the harvest or packaging date of the cannabis on the label. Though some dispensaries move through their inventory quickly, others don't. Always check with your budtender to get the freshest possible product.

It's important to note that concentrates and cannabis-infused edibles have their own storage guidelines, typically outlined on the packaging.

For cannabis flower, here are the main factors to consider:

  • Temperature: Flower should be kept at an ideal temperature of under 70 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Corwin. Extreme temperatures — both too hot or too cold — can dry out the herb's terpenes and cannabinoids.
  • Humidity: When kept in humid environments, cannabis can grow mold, and in dry conditions it can become brittle and harsher to smoke. Keeping your flower in a controlled environment will help it maintain its color, aroma, and flavor profile. Humidity packs can help you monitor and control humidity levels.
  • Air and light: Exposure to air and light have a direct impact on temperature and humidity. UV rays will degrade your cannabis over time, which is why it's important to keep cannabis out of direct sunlight.

How to store cannabis flower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBKqX_0fH8hGZ700
Store cannabis flower in a tightly packed air-tight glass container.

Oksana Smith/EyeEm/Getty Images

There are many specialized storage containers on the market, but you don't need anything fancy to store your stash properly.

Glass is widely considered the best material for weed storage over plastic or metal. Webb says that metal can affect the taste and aroma of your flower, and that plastic creates a static charge that causes the plant to break apart and lose its trichomes, or the crystal-like tips of the flower that contain a high concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes.

For the best long-term results, an airtight glass container is your best bet — you can even go the extra mile and opt for a UV-proof glass container. But for most people, mason jars will do the trick — you'll just want to store the jar out direct sunlight in a cool, dry place.

Besides that, make sure your stash fits snugly inside the container. Packing the jar as tightly as possible will leave little space for oxygen to get trapped inside, which can affect the quality and humidity.

Quick tip: Use different jars for different strains. This will help maintain each strain's individual flavor profiles.

How to store joints

For joints, blunts, or any other kind of pre-rolls, your storage considerations are much the same as for unground nugs. Corwin recommends keeping them in a cool, dark area, and says that once you open a pack, you should consume the contents within 30 days so that they don't dry out.

You can even use the container you brought them home from the dispensary in, according to Webb — since the flower is already ground, you don't have to worry about it breaking apart. But if you'd like your pre-rolls to last longer, stick them in their own appropriately-sized mason jar and pack them as close together as you can to prevent airflow.

More tips for long-term storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJ3rP_0fH8hGZ700
Be sure to use any ground cannabis within 30 days.

Olena Ruban/Getty Images

  • Try vacuum-sealing to reduce odor . A fragrant strain can announce itself before you even have a chance to. "If your goal is discretion, the best way would be to vacuum-seal your products," says Webb. There are vacuum-sealed weed bags available online and at dispensaries, but you can also use food packaging . Vacuum-sealing is also the best solution to keep flower fresh for more than a few months.
  • Don't store weed in the fridge and freezer. Even though they're dark and cool environments, the fridge causes too much condensation and puts your weed at risk of molding, while the freezer will dry it out and cause it to become brittle.
  • Use ground flower as quickly as possible . Ground weed won't last as long as intact cannabis flowers, even when stored correctly. Corwin recommends consuming ground weed within 30 days to capture as many terpenes as possible.

Insider's takeaway

Storing your cannabis properly will help preserve the quality and maintain its potency. Keep them in a dark, cool, environment, and store your flower in an airtight, glass jar packed as tightly as possible. You can keep pre-rolls in the container you bought them in, or in a glass jar to keep them fresh for longer. If smell is a concern or if you need to store some flower long-term, experts recommend vacuum sealing it.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

McKenzie Wagner
1d ago

if you have to hide what you're doing around your little ones remember, something is wrong

Reply
17
Related
InsideHook

Elevate Your High With These 8 Essential Weed Accessories

Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere. Roughly 49 percent of U.S. adults have tried cannabis in some form according to a recent Gallup poll, and...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshness#Food Packaging#Flowers#Cannabis Strain#Nectar Cannabis
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Insider

Insider

369K+
Followers
26K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy