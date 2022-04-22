ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luann de Lesseps brings nonalcoholic wine to restaurants after drunk bust

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Luann de Lesseps is using her newfound sobriety to hawk her own goods.

Spies tell Page Six exclusively that the countess dined at El Quijote in New York City Thursday night and brought along a bottle of her nonalcoholic wine , Fosé Rosé, to imbibe — despite the fact the restaurant is not a BYO.

“She brought her own Fosé and put it on the table,” a patron at a nearby table says. “I laughed.”

El Quijote confirms the bold move, telling us it charges guests who bring their own bottles a $45 corkage fee. Two bottles of de Lesseps’ sparkling “wine” cost $37.99, so opening just one bottle at El Quijote costs more than a pack of two.

At that point, people might stick to water, but celebrity brand promotion knows no bounds — or price tag. Meanwhile, the Spanish restaurant serves alcohol-free “mocktails” that are less expensive than the corkage fee.

A rep for de Lesseps didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The “RHONY” star later shared this photo on her Instagram Story of her Fosé Rosé front and center.
We’ve also heard that the “Real Housewives of New York City” star is more than a month sober after Page Six broke the news that she was kicked out of a gay bar in March for her drunken antics. While she initially denied her behavior, she later apologized to fans and the lounge, The Townhouse.

“I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended with my behavior,” she wrote on social media. “Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!”

We hear the countess is more than a month sober after being kicked out of a gay bar.
The cabaret star was arrested in 2017 in Palm Beach, Fla., on Christmas Eve for being drunk and disorderly. She agreed to plead guilty to battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in exchange for the felony charge against her being reduced.

The reality star publicly has battled addiction ever since, spending time in rehab and continuing her efforts to maintain her sobriety.

