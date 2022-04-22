ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rob Kardashian’s secret whereabouts revealed as mom Kris Jenner & sisters battle his baby mama Blac Chyna in court war

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvQd0_0fH8hAGl00

ROB Kardashian's whereabouts have been revealed as he's been missing from court amid his family's battle against Blac Chyna.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hasn't been directly involved in this legal war as the model has filed a $108million lawsuit against his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlkWW_0fH8hAGl00
Rob has been absent from court this week Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODmRd_0fH8hAGl00
Blac Chyna has sued his family for $108million Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8Fwh_0fH8hAGl00
Rob's mom and sisters have been battling it out in the court room Credit: BackGrid

So Rob, 35, has been home caring for his daughter Dream, five, who he shares with Blac Chyna, 33, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the reality star has been focusing on daddy duty while her mother faces off against her grandmother and aunts in court.

According to sources close to the famous family, the father of one has attempted to "keep everything as routine for her as possible" during the difficult week.

The insider continued on to say that Rob has agreed to appear in court if he's called to the stand, but that Dream has been his priority throughout the drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RW0d_0fH8hAGl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyLLY_0fH8hAGl00

The reality star has operated as his daughter's main caretaker, as the little girl spends six days a week with her dad.

HEAD TO HEAD

Five years after their explosive breakup Chyna is facing Rob's family members in court.

She has accused them of conspiring to get her reality show canceled as the KUWTK spinoff, Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it was axed by the E! network.

As part of the trial, both sides have unleashed scathing accusations.

Chyna's lawyer has accused Kris of calling the model a racist name, while the Kardashian and Jenner family's attorneys claimed Rob's ex pulled a gun on him and choked him with a phone cord.

DREAM CAREER

Amid the tense court proceedings, it emerged on Thursday that Dream will soon bank a staggering $50,000 for appearing in an Amazon ad with Kris, 66.

Kardashian attorney Michael Rhodes asked Chyna why she was suing the famous family for "millions and millions of dollars when Kris had "done a nice thing" just two weeks ago.

He revealed that the momager had agreed to appear in an Amazon commercial with Dream, that would pay the child $50,0000.

Fans were blown away by the huge sum, with one sharing the revelation on Reddit and writing: "The K’s children earn more than most of the population annually just for standing next to their grandma!"

Another wrote: "I'm sure Kris has Dream set up for life (knowing her parents).

"That girl probably has several accounts and trusts she can access at a certain age and I wouldn't be surprised if some of the sisters added to that as well."

A third posted: "I've never been more jealous of a child."

FINANCIAL WOES?

The Kardashians are currently battling Chyna in court in a controversial $100million lawsuit over her "ruined" TV career.

On Thursday, Rob's baby mama was asked a series of questions about her income streams and alleged financial woes.

The reality TV family's legal council at one point took note of a purse Chyna arrived in court with, a Hermes bag she carried on her arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRmGX_0fH8hAGl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDxsI_0fH8hAGl00

He inquired: "Did you come to court with a $100k purse?"

She refuted his price estimate, alleging that the bag was actually worth $40,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qSIN_0fH8hAGl00
Rob has majority custody over Dream Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ts5w6_0fH8hAGl00
The little girl recently booked her first modeling gig Credit: Instagram @robkardashian

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner Testifies Tyga Claimed Blac Chyna Slashed Him With A Knife

Kylie Jenner says she expressed her concerns to her brother when he got into a relationship with Blac Chyna ... because Kylie's own ex, Tyga, had warned Chyna was violent. Kylie took the stand Monday in the Chyna v. Kardashian trial ... and Chyna's lawyer asked her about her relationship with Chyna. Kylie says she wouldn't have ever considered Chyna a close friend, but says Tyga -- who has a kid with Chyna -- once showed her a 6-inch long scar on his arm, claiming it was a knife wound at the hands of Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Rocks Sleek Black & White Suits For Court Battle With Rob Kardashian: Photos

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is almost as dramatic as the suits she’s wearing throughout the trial. On Monday (Apr. 25), Blac (b. Angela White, 33) headed to the trial wearing a dramatic black pantsuit. The jacket’s single button was fastened at Chyna’s waist, giving her a stunning figure. She paired the look with trousers that reached the heels giving her some extra height. Coupled with a tight hairstyle, Chyna was ready to take on Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner empire.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#War#Tmz#Kuwtk
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy