UEFA

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after huge court defeat over rebel Super League row

By Martin Lipton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DP5iu_0fH8h8aY00

SUPER LEAGUE rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after a huge defeat in a Spanish court.

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin had promised to make the three remaining insurgents pay for their role in pushing the breakaway plan even after the Prem Big Six staged their embarrassed retreats from involvement 12 months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rWUe_0fH8h8aY00
Aleksander Ceferin has vowed that Uefa will take action over the three breakaway clubs Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OF4CL_0fH8h8aY00
Real Madrid and Barcelona may be punished, along with Juventus Credit: Getty

The three clubs vowed to press on with their breakaway scheme despite the huge public backlash that forced Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs and both Manchester sides to pull out of the plot.

But the Madrid Mercantile Court, viewed by many as an in-house division of Real Madrid, had agreed with the club case that Uefa’s proposed sanctions unfairly prevented the trio from pushing on with their plot.

Now, though, a senior judge overturned that ruling, which had prevented Uefa taking any disciplinary action against them for their continued involvement in the doomed project.

Judge Sofía Gil of the superior Spanish Commercial Court quashed that legal stay and appears set to dismiss the rebel’s case entirely at a pre-trial hearing slated for June 14, which would open the door for Uefa to take action.

In her 18-page ruling, Judge Gil stated that Real, Barca and Juve were “perfectly aware of the possible consequences” of their actions in defying Uefa.

The Judge added: “Uefa and Fifa are associations that control and organise sporting competitions.

“For them to have to give prior authorisation for any alternative competition is reasonable and justified, in order to preserve sporting merit and equal opportunities for participating clubs.”

In response, a spokesman for the Nyon-based governing body said: “Uefa has today received the order of the Madrid court, lifting the precautionary measures in their entirety.

“Uefa welcomes this decision and is considering its implications. Uefa will not be making any further comment for the time being.”

Chelsea F.C.
