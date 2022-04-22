ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy is fit again after recovering from a knee injury, in a major boost to Foxes' busy run-in as they prepare for clash with Aston Villa

By Nick Mashiter, Pa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is ready to unleash fit-again Jamie Vardy.

The striker has returned to training after six weeks out with a knee injury and will be in the squad for Saturday's visit of Aston Villa.

He has played just once since December having also battled a hamstring problem this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Inkyi_0fH8h6p600
Jamie Vardy (pictured) has been sidelined since the start of last month due to a knee injury 

The 35-year-old's comeback comes at a crucial time, with the Foxes facing Roma in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg next week.

Rodgers said: 'It's clearly very important for us. He's a wonderful player and even for his age he has the talents and mindset to compete and show his qualities. We'll look forward to seeing him on the field at some point on Saturday.

'Knowing Jamie's quality, you know the intensity he can bring to the game, his movement and confidence. He is a proven top-level player and we have missed him a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJHpW_0fH8h6p600
The return of Vardy will come as a major boost to Leicester ahead of their busy run-in

'That's the reality of it and hopefully he's back for a really important period for us. If we can have him back that will really help us.

'He has trained with the squad and is hopefully back in and available tomorrow. Everything over the last few days has been really positive.'

Leicester remain without Boubakary Soumare for personal reasons, while Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are all sidelined with knee problems.

The Foxes sit ninth in the Premier League with their tie with Roma to come and, after having a crippling injury list this season, Rodgers believes it could become one of his best campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FelM0_0fH8h6p600
Brendan Rodgers says a Europa Conference final and top half finish will mark his best season

He said: 'From a personal perspective, if we can finish in the top 10 and get to a final of a European competition it will be one of my best seasons as a manager.

'Knowing what we've been up against, I'll be absolutely delighted. We're not a squad who has the depth of quality. When we lose our top players that makes it a real challenge for us.

'It's a huge testament to the players and how they have responded. I'm really happy with the level of our football.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to KEEP Lionel Messi for at least another season and build their new-look team around him' despite the superstar's underwhelming form... but the Ligue 1 giants are 'open to letting Neymar MOVE ON' this summer

Lionel Messi is set to remain at PSG for at least another season, according to reports. The 34-year-old has had a somewhat underwhelming debut campaign in France, scoring just four Ligue 1 goals this term. However, PSG wish to keep him and build their team around the forward next season,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Everton contact PGMOL board over referee Stuart Attwell's display during Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool - with Toffees unhappy over second-half non-penalty call on Anthony Gordon following Joel Matip's challenge

Everton have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board with concerns over some of the refereeing in their 2-0 derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. It is understood the club are unhappy that the second-half incident involving their forward Anthony Gordon, who had previously been booked for diving, and Liverpool defender Joel Matip was not given due consideration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria on a free transfer'... as PSG will opt against renewing the Argentine's contract in the summer amid interest from Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires. Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at the French giants, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015. The 34-year-old has...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Southampton will give Tino Livramento all the support he needs to return 'bigger, better and stronger' after horror knee injury against Brighton, says James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse says Southampton's players will give Tino Livramento all the support required to return 'bigger, better and stronger' from his horror knee injury. England U21 defender Livramento received oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher after collapsing to the ground in the first half of Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'plan to sign three new players', not the TEN suggested by Ralf Rangnick, as Erik ten Hag is asked to oversee an evolution, not revolution - with Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'on a five-man for-sale list'

Manchester United will sign three new players during the summer transfer window as opposed to the 10 new players Ralf Rangnick suggested they needed, a new report today claims. The Old Trafford hierarchy will reportedly hand incoming manager Erik ten Hag a £100-£150million budget to acquire new players, but told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea handed boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde as the defender tells Sevilla he remains determined to leave the club... with the Blues searching for a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Antonio Rudiger

Jules Kounde has paved the way for a move to Chelsea this summer by telling Sevilla he remains determined to leave the Spanish club. France defender Kounde saw a long-mooted transfer to Chelsea fall apart last summer, after Sevilla refused to let the highly-rated centre-back leave for less than his £68million release clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

James Ward-Prowse insists meeting 'hero' David Beckham is his main motivation in chase for the Premier League free-kick goals record... as the Manchester United legend replies he's 'looking forward to it!'

James Ward-Prowse says getting the opportunity to meet David Beckham is his biggest motivation when it comes to breaking the England legend's Premier League free-kick record. Ward-Prowse's set-piece expertise was on display once again on Sunday as he curled one in during his side's 2-2 draw with Brighton, where he scored both his side's goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United players 'are concerned that Erik ten Hag does not have a strong enough personality' to turn the crisis club around... but the squad are 'encouraged' by the new boss' coaching credentials

Manchester United players are reportedly concerned that Erik ten Hag does not have the right force of personality to turn the club's fortunes around. The Dutchman was confirmed as United's new manager last week after signing a £9million-a-year contract until June 2025. He will begin work at Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Talisman#Roma#The Premier League
Daily Mail

'If I can get the record then that's what I'll try to do': Raheem Sterling wants to become England's all-time leading Champions League scorer - with Man City star seven goals short of Wayne Rooney's tally of 30

Raheem Sterling has eyes on hunting down Wayne Rooney's English goalscoring record in Europe. The Manchester City forward has notched 23 times in the Champions League - level with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and one shy of Paul Scholes. Rooney is out on his own on 30 goals but Sterling,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City 'fear being dragged into a Harry Kane-style transfer saga over Declan Rice', with West Ham's £150m valuation putting them off - and little desire for a repeat of last year's drawn out pursuit of his England team-mate

Manchester City are cautiously weighing up whether to make a pursuit for Declan Rice, having been stung in a similar chase for Harry Kane last summer. The current Premier League leaders are on the market for a central midfielder to replace long serving star Fernandinho who turns 37 next week and is approaching the latter years of his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ajax starlet Brian Brobbey asks Erik ten Hag to 'bring me with you' to Manchester United in cheeky plea to his departing boss - but quickly laughs it off as a joke!

Ajax forward Brian Brobbey joked that he hopes departing manager Erik ten Hag will try and bring him to Old Trafford in a couple of years. Ten Hag will take over from Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager at the end of the season, once he's completed his fifth and final season with the Dutch giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp tells Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to show the same 'aggression and passion' that Tony Adams and Ian Wright had when he joined the club

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp told Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ian Wright and Tony Adams when het met up with the pair at the Emirates on Saturday. Bergkamp and former striking partner Thierry Henry were in attendance for Arsenal's big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I'd take him in a heartbeat': Piers Morgan reveals he's spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo about moving to ARSENAL, if he's not going to stay at Manchester United... where his team-mates 'don't respect' the iconic star

Piers Morgan has spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo personally about leaving Manchester United to join to Arsenal during the summer transfer window. Morgan thought Ronaldo was 'the best player on the pitch' during United's defeat by the Gunners at the weekend and said he would sign the 'world-class striker' in a 'heartbeat'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Premier League fights back at the Government's suggestion that football needs a state-backed regulator - and vow to bring in their OWN 'measures' to ensure fans have more of a voice

The Premier League have hit back at the Government's plans to implement a state-backed regulator to oversee English football and have instead vowed to bring in their own measures to give fans more of a say. The debate over whether the game in England needs an independent regulator has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea bidders looking to buy out Roman Abramovich are told they must guarantee not to sell the club for TEN YEARS, with a preferred bid set to be announced by £2.5bn auction handlers Raine this week

Bidders for Chelsea will reportedly have to guarantee that they won't sell the club for at least a decade. The 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end with the club to be sold in a deal worth around £2.5billion. A preferred bidder for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Is this the beginning of the the end for football's 3pm TV blackout? EFL clubs will be asked whether they want to scrap the rules designed to protect ticket sales in favour of finding 'new revenue streams' online

The EFL will ask clubs whether they want to scrap the 3pm Saturday blackout rule during their annual meeting in June. The blackout rule, which has been in place in the UK since the 1960s, was brought in to ensure the attendances of lower league games were not negatively affected by fans staying at home to watch high-profile matches on television.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy