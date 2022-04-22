Horrific video shows 4 teens pummel, rob delivery man in NYC

Four teens pummeled and robbed a food delivery worker in an Upper Manhattan lobby, video released early Friday shows.

The 22-year-old delivery man walked into the lobby of the building on Dongan Place near Broadway in Inwood around 7:30 p.m. April 14, cops said.

There, the crew cornered him against a wall and repeatedly punched and kicked him – before one of them grabbed $300 from his pockets, according to the footage and police.

One of the suspects is shown holding a metal cane, which he points at the victim before fleeing.

Another suspect can be seen pointing a handgun at the victim as he made his way toward the door.

The victim refused medical attention for minor injuries.

The teens pushed the victim in a corner and proceeded to beat him. NYPD

They forced their way into the victim’s pocket, taking $300, police said. NYPD

One of the suspects points the gun at the delivery man as they escape. NYPD

Police believe all of the suspects – who remain at large – are teenagers with slim builds.

One was last seen wearing black glasses, a black baseball cap, a white T-shirt, an orange long sleeve shirt, a black balaclava, and dark-colored jeans with black and orange sneakers.

Another was last seen wearing a gray and white Nike hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, a white surgical mask and multi-colored sneakers.

The third suspect wore a black hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants, a black balaclava and dark-colored sneakers.

The teens used the cane as a weapon to scare the victim. NYPD

The unidentified suspect is seen on the phone during the attack. NYPD

The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance identifying the individuals. NYPD

Cops say the fourth alleged mugger wore a gray Nike hooded sweat jacket, gray Nike sweatpants, a black surgical mask and multi-colored sneakers.