New York City, NY

Horrific video shows 4 teens pummel, rob delivery man in NYC

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2G78_0fH8h3Av00

Four teens pummeled and robbed a food delivery worker in an Upper Manhattan lobby, video released early Friday shows.

The 22-year-old delivery man walked into the lobby of the building on Dongan Place near Broadway in Inwood around 7:30 p.m. April 14, cops said.

There, the crew cornered him against a wall and repeatedly punched and kicked him – before one of them grabbed $300 from his pockets, according to the footage and police.

One of the suspects is shown holding a metal cane, which he points at the victim before fleeing.

Another suspect can be seen pointing a handgun at the victim as he made his way toward the door.

The victim refused medical attention for minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xv68M_0fH8h3Av00
The teens pushed the victim in a corner and proceeded to beat him.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMXu5_0fH8h3Av00
They forced their way into the victim’s pocket, taking $300, police said.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UM6RU_0fH8h3Av00
One of the suspects points the gun at the delivery man as they escape.
NYPD

Police believe all of the suspects – who remain at large – are teenagers with slim builds.

One was last seen wearing black glasses, a black baseball cap, a white T-shirt, an orange long sleeve shirt, a black balaclava, and dark-colored jeans with black and orange sneakers.

Another was last seen wearing a gray and white Nike hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, a white surgical mask and multi-colored sneakers.

The third suspect wore a black hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants, a black balaclava and dark-colored sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dss5P_0fH8h3Av00
The teens used the cane as a weapon to scare the victim.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zybxd_0fH8h3Av00
The unidentified suspect is seen on the phone during the attack.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j6KC_0fH8h3Av00
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance identifying the individuals.
NYPD

Cops say the fourth alleged mugger wore a gray Nike hooded sweat jacket, gray Nike sweatpants, a black surgical mask and multi-colored sneakers.

