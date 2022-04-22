No, ‘The Story of Top’ NBA Youngboy Netflix Documentary Isn’t Real

Photo: Getty Images

Word on the street is that Netflix has come out with a brand new documentary following rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, AKA NBA YoungBoy. This rumor has arisen recently, perhaps in correlation with the rapper’s own ever-rising star and acclaim

So is The Story of Top an real upcoming Netflix documentary about NBA YoungBoy, or is it just his loyal fans’ wishful thinking?

Who is NBA YoungBoy?

NBA YoungBoy was born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden in Louisiana in 1999. Despite his young age, he has already made quite a name for himself, with established big-time rappers like Snoop Dogg even naming the young musician among the top rappers coming up in the music industry now.

Early in his career, he earned a cult following after releasing six mixtapes independently between 2015 and 2017. In 2018 he released debut studio album Until Death Call My Name, and since then, has been on a roll, collaborating with rapper like Snoop, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Lil Wayne. He has won two different music awards for his collaboration with Juice WRLD on 2019 single “Bandit,” and earned his first Grammy nomination this year in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category as a part of Tyler, the Creator’s 2021 single “WusYaName.”

Outside of music, NBA YoungBoy has been embroiled in legal issues, and has had multiple arrests.

Is The Story of Top a real Netflix documentary?

No, it is not. As much as many of NBA YoungBoy’s fans would like to see a documentary about him, there is currently nothing in the works, as far as we know. The rumor probably comes from this viral fan-art which popped up on Reddit a month ago, and seems to continue to be passed around without context.

Where did the name The Story of Top come from?

People are likely pulling this made-up title from NBA YoungBoy’s second studio album, which was released in 2020 and called Top. The album, which included guest appearances from Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200.