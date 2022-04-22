ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: New Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Only A Few - No Room For Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXaIB_0fH8gzNj00

The arrival of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United will bring a complete restructure of the team, which could mean the departure of several players and the signing of new ones.

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United will bring a complete restructure of the team, which could mean the departure of several players and the signing of new ones.

According to media reports, the new manager of the Red Devils will arrive at the end of the season. The Dutchman is still managing Ajax, a club that has a defined way of playing.

Current manager Ralf Rangnick came to United selling the idea of ​​being the "godfather of gegenpressing" but so far we have seen little or nothing of this strategy.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

It's claimed by Journalist Jamie Jackson , that Liverpool and Manchester City are so successful and it's because Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp know exactly how they want their sides to play and have had the time to execute this.

Solskjær had nearly three years as manager, but never showed a style of play other than a one-dimensional counter-attacking lineup, a reason for his dismissal.

Everyone at Manchester United expects Erik ten Hag to build his own version of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

In addition, it has been said that only the following players are worth persevering with: Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, and Jadon Sancho.

There were also several young academy players such as Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, and James Garner on the list.

Author Verdict:

All this information makes us think that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of his future project, since the Portuguese star is already 37 years old and it's hard to think that he will outperform himself each year ahead in the project.

Will this be a problem for the Dutch manager? Time will tell.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal and Man Utd fans pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after death of newborn son

Arsenal and Manchester United fans united in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.Ronaldo was warmly applauded from all sides of the stadium in the seventh minute following the death this week of his newborn son.Arsenal went on to win the game 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish, while Ronaldo scored United’s goal and pointed to the sky in poignant celebration.It was the Portugal forward’s 100th Premier League goal and reduced the deficit to 2-1 after Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka’s penalty had put Arsenal 2-0 up. Granit Xhaka scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
James Garner
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Hannibal Mejbri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#The Red Devils#Dutchman#Ajax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
BBC

Arsenal v Man Utd - confirmed team news

Eddie Nketiah keeps his place after scoring twice in Arsenal's 4-2 win at Chelsea in midweek. The Gunners make just the one change to the starting line-up, with Cedric Soares replacing Rob Holding in defence. Arsenal: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Elneny, Saka, Nketiah. Subs: Lacazette,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
502
Followers
715
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy