Click here to read the full article. A nearly three-hour televised debate between French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on Wednesday night scored the lowest ever ratings for such a match-up. With 15.6 million total viewers, the heated exchange between the incumbent and the far right extremist was aired live on both TF1 and France 2. The market share was, however, a solid 61%. The low ratings follows low voter turnout in the first round of France’s 2022 presidential election, and ensuing protests decrying the options presented. French media is largely giving the win to Macron in Wednesday’s...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO