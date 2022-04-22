Alba Tull donates $1M for UPMC Children’s Neuroscience Institute

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh officially opened its new campus in Lawrenceville on May 2, 2009. The $625 million cost was more than the combined construction costs of PNC Park and Heinz Field.

PITTSBURGH — Philanthropist Alba Tull has donated $1 million to the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation to further expand pediatric neuroscience research and care.

The donation will go to the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Children’s Neuroscience Institute, which undertakes research in pediatric neuroscience and takes care of pediatric neuroscience patients. It will help CNI acquire specialized equipment and recruit further specialists. It’s the largest donation in CNI’s history.

“The past few years have truly highlighted that medicine is the backbone of our future, which is why supporting leading research and developments in health care – especially for those who are most precious, children – is one of my top priorities,” said Tull, who is also founder of First Light Capital Group. “I continue to be inspired by UPMC Children’s work, especially in neuroscience. I am proud to continue to support and work alongside CNI as they continue to make monumental advancements in their innovative research and new discoveries for pediatric neuroscience.”

Tull has long been a financial supporter of UPMC Children’s and is on the UPMC Children’s Foundation Board of Trustees.

" target=“_blank”>Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2022 Cox Media Group