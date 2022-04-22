ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Como, TX

Motorist Killed In Como Collision

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on FM 1567 and CR 2435 in the Como Community. The preliminary DPS report indicates that a motorcycle driven by John Mund was westbound on FM 1567 and Kale Tifft drove...

