Law Enforcement and Park Agencies Honor Fallen Heroes at Mexico Point State Park

Law enforcement from across upstate New York will join local officials, representatives from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the NYS Office of Parks and Recreation, the New York State Police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego Police Department and the Johnson City Police Department to celebrate the lives of several fallen officers at Mexico Point State Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The second annual “Fishing 4 the Fallen” event will provide a day of fun, fishing and memoriam for families of fallen police officers. After a memorial ceremony honoring the fallen officers, twenty-children and eighteen-chaperones will depart for a day of fishing on Lake Ontario followed by a special dinner at Fairways and Dreams in Pulaski.

The event is sponsored by Cops 4 a Cause, a New York State-based non-profit charity comprised of a group of active and retired law enforcement members.

Event organizer and Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly said, “The past year has been exceptionally difficult for these families, and Fishing 4 the Fallen is a way for our communities to come together and help ease some of the pain these children and families continue to endure every day, while also honoring the memory of those we’ve lost in the law enforcement community.”

Senator Fred Akshar said, “Law enforcement officers’ lives revolve around community service, whether or not they are in uniform. What often times gets lost in the way our police are portrayed in society is that underneath the uniform, there are real men and women who are fully dedicated to helping their communities, whether on duty or off duty. It’s inspiring to see so many law enforcement agencies from across the state joining together to give back to the families of those we’ve lost.”

Details of the event can be found below.

What: Fishing 4 the Fallen

Where: Mexico Point State Park Boat Launch, 238 E. Lake Rd., Mexico, NY 13114

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:15pm (full schedule below)

Who: Local and statewide members law enforcement from the NYS Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Broome County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Parks Police, DEC, State Senator Fred Akshar, a representative from State Senator Patty Ritchie’s office and other local officials.



Fishing 4 the Fallen Schedule

2:15pm – Memorial Ceremony at Mexico Point State Park

3:00pm – Boats depart into Lake Ontario

7:00pm – Reception dinner at Fairways and Dreams, 6919 Rt-3, Pulaski, NY

For more information, contact Scott Pauly at Scott@cops4acause.org .

