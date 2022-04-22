ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Law Enforcement and Park Agencies Honor Fallen Heroes at Mexico Point State Park

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QD60c_0fH8fQeD00

Law enforcement from across upstate New York will join local officials, representatives from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the NYS Office of Parks and Recreation, the New York State Police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego Police Department and the Johnson City Police Department to celebrate the lives of several fallen officers at Mexico Point State Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The second annual “Fishing 4 the Fallen” event will provide a day of fun, fishing and memoriam for families of fallen police officers. After a memorial ceremony honoring the fallen officers, twenty-children and eighteen-chaperones will depart for a day of fishing on Lake Ontario followed by a special dinner at Fairways and Dreams in Pulaski.

The event is sponsored by Cops 4 a Cause, a New York State-based non-profit charity comprised of a group of active and retired law enforcement members.

Event organizer and Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly said, “The past year has been exceptionally difficult for these families, and Fishing 4 the Fallen is a way for our communities to come together and help ease some of the pain these children and families continue to endure every day, while also honoring the memory of those we’ve lost in the law enforcement community.”

Senator Fred Akshar said, “Law enforcement officers’ lives revolve around community service, whether or not they are in uniform. What often times gets lost in the way our police are portrayed in society is that underneath the uniform, there are real men and women who are fully dedicated to helping their communities, whether on duty or off duty. It’s inspiring to see so many law enforcement agencies from across the state joining together to give back to the families of those we’ve lost.”

Details of the event can be found below.

What: Fishing 4 the Fallen
Where: Mexico Point State Park Boat Launch, 238 E. Lake Rd., Mexico, NY 13114
When: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:15pm (full schedule below)

Who: Local and statewide members law enforcement from the NYS Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Broome County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Parks Police, DEC, State Senator Fred Akshar,  a representative from State Senator Patty Ritchie’s office and other local officials.


Fishing 4 the Fallen Schedule
2:15pm – Memorial Ceremony at Mexico Point State Park
3:00pm – Boats depart into Lake Ontario
7:00pm – Reception dinner at Fairways and Dreams, 6919 Rt-3, Pulaski, NY

For more information, contact Scott Pauly at Scott@cops4acause.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Former Otsego County Sheriff charged with Reckless Endangerment

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing charges after his personal firearm was accidentally discharged and injured others. According to a press release from New York State Police, 27-year-old Vincent J. Cavalieri from Schenevus was involved in an incident that occurred on September 12 in 2020 at the Grape N Grog […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Agencies#Real Men#Public Safety#The New York State Police#Mexico Point State Park#Fairways And Dreams#Cops 4 A Cause#Uni
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
News 4 Buffalo

19-year-old killed in early morning Tonawanda shooting

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Town of Tonawanda police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday morning. Police were called for a fight between two men just before 1:30 a.m. on James Avenue, just off of River Road. Police said one of the men was dead when they arrived. He was identified […]
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy