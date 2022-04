MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down in Alabama. The threat of the coronavirus is on the decline, at least for now. “If we’ve learned anything, we’ve learned that we can’t really predict what’s going to happen, but for right now we’re in the best situation we’ve been in for the last two years,” Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said.

