Newport, RI

Newport Pride Weekend returning June 24 – 26

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Newport Pride weekend is happening this June 24, 25 & 26th. Newport Pride, the leading organization, has prepared a lineup of events and experiences to celebrate the community and promote love, acceptance, inclusivity, and diversity of LGBTQ+ identities. Organizers say that everyone is welcome to join in on the...

whatsupnewp.com

Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler dines at another Massachusetts restaurant this week, poses for photos with staff and patrons at ALBA on 53 steakhouse in Hanover

Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
HANOVER, MA
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Society
State
Rhode Island State
MassLive.com

Westerly Sun

Out & About at The Granite Theatre Gala

The Granite Theatre, Westerly's "little theater with a big heart," held a gala event in early April to mark the new era under the artistic direction of Erin Sousa-Stanley. Photos by Karen Stellmaker, special to The Sun.
WESTERLY, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
WELLFLEET, MA
FUN 107

Oldest Cities and Towns Across the SouthCoast

Back in the mid-1600s, the SouthCoast was starting to take shape. Plimouth Patuxet was growing, towns such as New Bedford and Raynham were just getting settled and the southern coast of Massachusetts was becoming the renowned shipping area it still is today. Though we think of our local history as...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Design plans approved for Rhode Island’s first food hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Design plans for Rhode Island’s first food hall were approved by Providence’s Capital Center Commission on Wednesday. The food hall is set to open at Union Station in the spring of next year. With $23.5 million invested by the Marsella family, the station’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fundraising event for in-need veterans at Howie’s Restaurant

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Local Jeep enthusiasts and veteran supporters came together this afternoon around 1 o’clock to raise money for local veteran’s in need at Howie’s Restaurant in North Providence. The event featured a display of off-road vehicles, outside barbeque, a bar, and raffles....
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
The Standard-Times

Filming continues for 'Finestkind' in Fairhaven — and another big star joins the cast

FAIRHAVEN — Another famous face has joined the cast of the New Bedford based Hollywood film "Finestkind." On Thursday, actor Tim Daly was spotted getting out of an expensive car and entering Rasputin's Tavern in Fairhaven during a scene that was being shot for the film. Daly, best known for Joe Montgomery Hackett in the television series "Wings," is...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances ‘Slim’ Historic Fair Will Return

BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the country’s oldest fairs may be gone for good. Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there is a good chance it will not come back. The Brockton Fair has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and just this week, they announced it would be canceled again this year. The Fair had been a city staple since 1874. Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there is only a “slim” chance it would be back in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has passed. “I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.” As for the property itself, he says he would work with the city of Brockton to find a way to redevelop it that benefits the community.
BROCKTON, MA
Westerly Sun

In the Easy Chair with Lina Carreiro O'Leary

NAME: Lina Carreiro O’Leary. OCCUPATION: Vice president of online services at the Washington Trust Company and board president of Stand Up For Animals. BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Westerly and raised in Pawcatuck. RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Collecting peanut butter for the Washington...
WESTERLY, RI

