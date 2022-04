The cheapest way to get eyes on your house when you're not there? Probably rummaging around in your junk drawer and converting one of your old smartphones into a security camera. Most people have at least one old phone collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. You'll save a ton of cash by upcycling an old phone instead of buying a new home security camera. And setting it up isn't hard. In fact, you can start using that old, dusty iPhone or Android phone as a home security camera in just three steps.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO