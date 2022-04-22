ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke captain Wendell Moore Jr. declares for NBA draft

By Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. is the third Duke player this week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft.

The school says Moore plans to hire an agent. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound junior and potential first-round draft prospect won the Julius Erving Award as college basketball’s top small forward this season.

Moore is ranked as the No. 34 draft prospect by ESPN. Moore averaged career highs of 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also improved significantly as a 3-point shooter.

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots between North Carolina guard R.J. Davis, left, and forward Armando Bacot during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Moore follows 7-foot-1 sophomore Mark Williams and 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero into the draft.

