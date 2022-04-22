ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

2 propane tanks catch fire at RV campground in Pembroke Park

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger identified

SUNRISE, Fla. – They were teens who had their whole lives ahead of them. They were also strangers. An 18-year-old was driving home and had lost his way. He then crashed his car into a lake in Sunrise. Aden Perry, 17, was in the area when the crash happened and tried to help.
SUNRISE, FL
Complex

Teen Dies After Attempting to Save Driver Who Crashed Car Into Florida Canal

Two Florida teenagers were pronounced dead Tuesday after the driver crashed into a canal and a Good Samaritan dove into the water to try and rescue him, People reports. Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy, 18, was reportedly headed to Taco Bell around 11 p.m. after leaving a basketball game when the accident occurred. Krishnamurthy was allegedly lost at the Residence of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood when he looked for directions on his phone and took a wrong turn before crashing into the water.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY

