Donald Trump 2024 Run Threatened if Marjorie Taylor Greene Axed From Ballot
If the judge moves to disqualify Greene, then "then that sets a precedent" for Trump if he decides to run again, an attorney...www.newsweek.com
Can you imagine if President Biden was twice impeached and wanted to run again? The right would be looking the last brain cells in their already empty coconut!!!
Don't VOTE for this 👿!! Yah just don't Understand his purpose. The Republicans "Airwaves" are FALSE REPORTS and will be Regrettable to the World if Trump the 👿 wins!!!
Trump sure knows very few words, he repeats those words over over over and over again! I wonder if that direction to repeat things often enough is in the dictators book of how to get people to believe everything u say?
Comments / 488