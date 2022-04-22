Man Gets Life Behind Bars for Beating Pregnant Girlfriend for Hours
Joseph English Gregory Newton was jailed for beating his pregnant girlfriend in a sustained attack that included stamping on her belly and pouring salt in her...www.newsweek.com
Joseph English Gregory Newton was jailed for beating his pregnant girlfriend in a sustained attack that included stamping on her belly and pouring salt in her...www.newsweek.com
This so-called excuse for a man was found hiding in the Attic let's see where he hides with that life sentence plus 10 years... Bubba's waiting for him!!..
The problem here is she went back to him after abuse. She needs therapy. Women stop relying on the support of another and leave. Allowing a person to physically harm you is insane. Get help before it is too late.
he'll appeal and be out in less than 5 years that's the bad news . Plus why does everyone think prison is some sort of bad mean people most men in or out of prison are pussified .
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 125