Cherokee County, GA

Man Gets Life Behind Bars for Beating Pregnant Girlfriend for Hours

By Chloe Mayer
 3 days ago
Joseph English Gregory Newton was jailed for beating his pregnant girlfriend in a sustained attack that included stamping on her belly and pouring salt in her...

Comments / 125

"I'm just say'en!..
1d ago

This so-called excuse for a man was found hiding in the Attic let's see where he hides with that life sentence plus 10 years... Bubba's waiting for him!!..

Reply
18
K.Sum
1d ago

The problem here is she went back to him after abuse. She needs therapy. Women stop relying on the support of another and leave. Allowing a person to physically harm you is insane. Get help before it is too late.

Reply(5)
17
As the penis rises
3d ago

he'll appeal and be out in less than 5 years that's the bad news . Plus why does everyone think prison is some sort of bad mean people most men in or out of prison are pussified .

Reply(10)
14
