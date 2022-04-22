ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Mystery of couple who disappeared on Easter Sunday as cops investigate two suspicious deaths

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago

A COUPLE has mysteriously disappeared as officers investigate two suspicious deaths.

Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende, 66, were last seen at a friend’s home on Easter Sunday in Concord, New Hampshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2FTI_0fH8czWZ00
Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife Djeswende were last seen on Easter Sunday Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICZUN_0fH8czWZ00
Stephen and his wife are 'avid outdoors people', according to police Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Family members have not heard from the couple since Monday, and Stephen failed to turn up for an event on Wednesday, sparking concern.

Cops, troopers, and K-9 units frantically searched for the couple on Thursday after they were reported missing.

Officers revealed the Reids, who police say are “outdoors people”, were going for a hike, but it wasn't known where they were walking to.

Cops have searched trails near apartments in the surrounding area, Patch reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq9pc_0fH8czWZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLaqd_0fH8czWZ00

The New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office responded to two suspicious deaths in the state capital on Thursday, WMUR reported.

The victims haven't been identified.

New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Bradley Osgood, Concord Chief of Police, have since launched an investigation.

Cops say the Reids have no history of domestic violence and they’re not thought to own firearms.

But, officers branded their "lack of communication" as uncharacteristic.

Troopers, cops, K-9s and SWAT teams continue to comb the area for potential clues.

Police said: "Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqbrt_0fH8czWZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7kPa_0fH8czWZ00

Anyone that has spoken to the Reids in recent days should call the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crimeline website or texts can be sent to TIP234 and CRIMES (274637).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmycV_0fH8czWZ00
Family members and officers are searching frantically for the couple Credit: WMUR

Comments / 3

