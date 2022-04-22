ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USWNT to face Colombia in two summer friendlies

By Lizzy Becherano
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US women’s national team will host Colombia in two June friendly games to prepare for the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Concacaf W...

Sports
