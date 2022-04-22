ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

West Memphis officers chase driver over bridge before crash on I-55

By Jordan James, David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YARng_0fH8cYt400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed chase Friday morning took police from West Memphis, Arkansas into Memphis before the driver crashed.

West Memphis officials said police attempted to stop a speeding driver during a saturation operation. The driver of that vehicle sped off, intentionally ramming two West Memphis police vehicles, they said.

Officers pursued the vehicle across the Interstate 55 bridge. It crashed at I-55 near I-240 after additional support was brought in from Memphis Police.

A male and female were inside the vehicle. They were taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle also contained drugs, stolen guns and copper.

The investigation is being led by Memphis Police. Police have not released the identity of the people detained or the charges they face.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Sports
West Memphis, AR
Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
WREG

Body found at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in a parking lot of a South Memphis gas station Monday morning, police say. Police responded to the incident at the Exxon gas station on Third and Mallory at 2:10 a.m. Witnesses told officers a man was unresponsive and possibly overdosed, according to police. The victim was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#I 55#Guns
WREG

Police search for 3 teens who ran away from Child Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three teens they say ran away from the Department of Child Services last month. On Monday, MPD stated India Thompson, Calvin Langston, and Jermaine Sampson ran away from DCS located on 40 Main Street on March 30. Thompson, 17, is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 pounds. She was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Vigil held Tuesday night for couple killed in double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Christopher and Katrina Gaines were found stabbed to death inside their Skyline Drive home Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. Tonight, over 100 people gathered at a vigil in their memory. Pastor Sharon Oglive met Christopher and Katrina Gaines at Wayman Chapel AME Church in 1996. “Chris and...
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Love triangle leads to shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill that left one person injured Friday morning. The family says the shooting was the result of a love triangle between a woman, her boyfriend, and her ex-boyfriend. Police said the shooting happened on the 6300 block of Creek Mist Cove around 5 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Frayser stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is charged after police say the victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning in Frayser. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive at Ridgecrest Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy