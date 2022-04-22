West Memphis officers chase driver over bridge before crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed chase Friday morning took police from West Memphis, Arkansas into Memphis before the driver crashed.

West Memphis officials said police attempted to stop a speeding driver during a saturation operation. The driver of that vehicle sped off, intentionally ramming two West Memphis police vehicles, they said.

Officers pursued the vehicle across the Interstate 55 bridge. It crashed at I-55 near I-240 after additional support was brought in from Memphis Police.

A male and female were inside the vehicle. They were taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle also contained drugs, stolen guns and copper.

The investigation is being led by Memphis Police. Police have not released the identity of the people detained or the charges they face.

