Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney play surprise show ahead of Tampa stadium stop

A screenshot from Old Dominion's Instagram. The band played a pop-up show in Ybor City at Crowbar Thursday. Kenny Chesney joined. [ Screenshot, Instagram ]

Old Dominion will support Kenny Chesney for his Here and Now Tour Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. But on Thursday, the roles were reversed at a surprise show.

Old Dominion announced the pop-up performance at Ybor City’s Crowbar just three days prior to the event, 99.5 QYK reported. They performed an intimate set for about 300 fans. Mid-way through, Kenny Chesney showed up.

According to the radio station, Chesney joined the band on stage to perform his song Save It For A Rainy Day. Several members of Old Dominion helped write the song.

“Surprise show indeed! What a crazy fun night in Tampa!” Old Dominion posted on Instagram.