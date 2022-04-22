Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney play surprise show ahead of Tampa stadium stop
Old Dominion will support Kenny Chesney for his Here and Now Tour Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. But on Thursday, the roles were reversed at a surprise show.
Old Dominion announced the pop-up performance at Ybor City’s Crowbar just three days prior to the event, 99.5 QYK reported. They performed an intimate set for about 300 fans. Mid-way through, Kenny Chesney showed up.
According to the radio station, Chesney joined the band on stage to perform his song Save It For A Rainy Day. Several members of Old Dominion helped write the song.
“Surprise show indeed! What a crazy fun night in Tampa!” Old Dominion posted on Instagram.
