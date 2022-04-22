ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Watch: Boulder County fire danger moved to extreme

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJRsD_0fH8bzUM00

BOULDER ( KDVR ) — Boulder County fire officials moved the fire danger for Friday from high to extreme.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday due to extreme fire danger.

Here’s why the fire danger will be so high today:

What is a red flag warning?
  • Strong wind gusts of 25-50 mph, with higher gusts possible for the mountains and southern Colorado
  • Dry conditions, with no rain or snow expected until Saturday
  • Low humidity of 5%
  • Near-record heat: Highs will be in the mid-80s
Fire restrictions issued along Front Range

A red flag warning is in effect for Boulder County. This marks the 15th red flag warning in April for the county, and the 17th this year.

Red flag warnings at one of the highest levels of last 15 years

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle issued Stage 1 fire restrictions for all unincorporated parts of the county effective Thursday afternoon. This prohibits:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire or stove fire (including charcoal barbecues and grills) on public land;
  • The sale, use and possession of fireworks, including permissible fireworks;
  • Shooting or discharging firearms for recreational purposes, except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license on public land;
  • Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials;
  • Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE-approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order. A chemical, pressurized fire-extinguisher must be kept with the operator, and at least one round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches must be readily available for use;
  • Welding or operating an acetylene or other open-flame torch, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter, and with a chemical, pressurized fire-extinguisher immediately available for use;
  • Using an explosive; and
  • Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated areas that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Comments / 0

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

