Rochester, NY

An Earth Day birthday

By JACOB SCHERMERHORN
The Rochester Beacon
The Rochester Beacon
 3 days ago
This weekend, Greenovation will host an event in celebration of both Earth Day and its 10-year anniversary. Kimberly de Prez, the nonprofit’s executive director, took over company operations after years of volunteering for the store and refers to it as “a baby I never asked for, but could never live...

Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
Las Cruces Sun-News

Holy Cross Retreat Center celebrates Earth Day

Community Snapshot: Holy Cross Retreat Center in Mesilla Park hosted two events for Earth Day. On Friday evening, April 22, about 45 people gathered for an interfaith prayer service in which those gathered recalled the beauty of the earth and gave thanks to God for the many gifts received, according to a news release. The speaker, Rev. Henry Atkins, challenged participants to consciously care for all aspects of creation, including the poor and those most affected by environmental issues. ...
The Rochester Beacon

A fundraiser for Greg Andrews

Be careful when shaking your fist at the sky when referencing and bemoaning COVID. There are more insipid threats lurking out there … like cancer. Just ask drummer Greg Andrews, who is waging a furious pitch battle with tonsil cancer. Andrews is a mucho popular dude around and about...
The Rochester Beacon

Serving vegan food and the community

Opening a new business is hard enough under normal circumstances. Opening a vegan cooperative cafe during a pandemic is an entirely different difficulty, the owners of Anyone’s Cafe say. The eatery is set to make its grand opening this weekend, replacing Misfit Doughnuts and Treats in the South Wedge....
CBS Miami

Amazon’s Special Delivery Honors Memory Of Orange Brook Elementary Student

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Amazon made a big delivery Monday to a Broward County Elementary School. Not only did they drop off garden supplies and plants, but the Amazon truck also stuck around and went to work honoring the life of a special student. Their task, putting Oliver’s Garden back in shape. It is a classic case of a public/private partnership. In this case, Amazon employees joined forces with students and faculty at Broward County’s Orange Brook Elementary. Orange Brook Elementary is a title one school that provides resources to schools with economically disadvantaged students. The School operates a program for students with...
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

