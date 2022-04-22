ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

This casual fine dining Italian restaurant to open soon in Warner Robins. What to expect

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

When diners walk into this casual fine dining Italian restaurant opening soon in Warner Robins, they can expect a great meal and a welcoming, relaxing environment, the owners pledged.

Brother and sister Christian and Monica Torres of the Torres Hospitality Group expect to open their family owned and operated Fresco Italiano at 1208 Russell Parkway by month’s end or early May.

“We pride ourselves on being hospitable,” said Christian Torres as he walked through the restaurant and talked about its amenities. “Even if we are packed, we have a nice area to wait and have a cocktail or a glass of wine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FwjE_0fH8aX4l00
Sister and brother Monica and Christian Torres of the Torres Hospitality Group expect to open soon their family owned and operated Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

A transformation

They have transformed the former Ole Times Country Buffet location with an interior remodel that includes a waiting area that will have tables and chairs. They also may add some outside tables.

While reservations are recommended, walk-ins are also welcomed.

While waiting, diners may visit the full-service bar for a cocktail, the wine tasting bar to sample some high-quality wines and the charcuterie bar to enjoy some cut-above meat and cheeses.

The restaurant also features a dessert bar with a bakery on site. Jessica Santamaria has a dual role at the restaurant. As a mixologist, she’s skilled at mixing and creating cocktails. She’s also skilled at creating pastry delights in the bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2699fI_0fH8aX4l00
Jessica Santamaria has a dual role at Fresco Italiano, a new restaurant opening soon in Warner Robins. She’s skilled at mixing cocktails as a mixologist as well as creating pastry delights in the bakery. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

Additionally, the restaurant’s large kitchen in the back is equipped with a charcoal grill perfect for preparing mussels and other dishes suited for charcoal as well as an open grill with wood fire for Italian steaks.

“We use very good beef,” Torres said. “We use smoke as another ingredient.”

The restaurant uses well marbled, 100% black Angus aged steak from Creekstone Farms that’s cooked with a hint of smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOBKu_0fH8aX4l00
A 100% black Angus ribeye steak from Creekstone Farms that’s hand cut in house and aged for 28 days at Fresco Italiano in Tifton. The wine is our Caymus 2018 from Napa Valley. The restaurant’s owners are opening a Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins. Courtesy Fresco Italiano

The steaks are aged for 28 days. The restaurant’s chef Daniel Rios uses pecan, post oak and other woods.

The restaurant owners also pride themselves on their made-from-scratch sauces and premium ingredients behind their pasta dishes.

The restaurant has two large dining spaces as well as a private dining room capable of seating 30 to 40 people for corporate lunches, birthday parties and similar events A section of the restaurant may also be closed off for larger events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1kj8_0fH8aX4l00
Daniel Rios is the chef at Fresco Italiano, a casual fine dining Italian restaurant opening soon in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

Ambiance and more

A faux fireplace is designed to provide a cozy ambiance. The restaurant also uses lighting to create ambiance for nighttime dining.

The menu will be based on their popular Fresco Italiano restaurant in Tifton but also feature different dishes and will likely be tweaked as they discover what locals here like best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpjmy_0fH8aX4l00
Fresco Italiano in Tifton served up this special of the day: Sword fish, puttanesca, smoked red roasted potatoes, grape tomatoes and local baby spring mix. The restaurant’s owners are opening a Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins. Courtesy Fresco Italiano

“The restaurant is like a little baby,” Torres said. “You never know which way it will go. You just have to listen to what the people say.”

The vision of Fresco Italiano is that of a neighborhood Italian eatery where a customer can come in at lunch and enjoy a plate of spaghetti and then come back on an evening for a date night and enjoy steak and lobster.

The restaurant will close between lunch and dinner to prepare for the evening meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1rLP_0fH8aX4l00
Salumi e Formaggi is the artisanal cheese and meats board at Fresco Italiano in Tifton. Featured is capicola ham, salami cotto, prosciutto di parma and soppressata piccanti. Parmesan cheese, Thomasville Tom, Brie and Blue cheese. “We finish the board with seasonal jam, olives, grapes and crostini crackers,” said Chasitie Roberts, the restaurant’s general manager. The restaurant’s owners are opening a Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins. Courtesy Fresco Italiano

Also, the restaurant will offer a Saturday brunch.

The family opened their first Fresco Italiano in Sylvester and later relocated the restaurant to Tifton. The Torres Hospitality Group also owns and operates Lumbre Cocina Mexicana, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Sylvester.

Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins is the fourth restaurant for Torres, who first opened a pizzeria offering pizza and pasta in Albany at age 24.

Roma Aroma was designed to offer “the smells of Rome,” he said.

“That was my beginning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzB3L_0fH8aX4l00
This new casual fine dining Italian restaurant is opening soon at 1208 Russell Parkway in a transformed, renovated building that once housed Ole Times Country Buffet. Ole Times Country Buffet moved to 2922 Watson Blvd. in the parking lot of the Houston Count Galleria mall. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qiipa_0fH8aX4l00
Porcini mushroom sacchetti , Marsala demi glace, seared shiitake, prosciutto, local micro greens served at Fresco Italiano in Tifton. The restaurant’s owners are opening a Fresco Italiano in Warner Robins. Courtesy Fresco Italiano

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Warner Robins, GA
Lifestyle
Warner Robins, GA
Restaurants
City
Albany, GA
City
Warner Robins, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Torres
103GBF

FINALLY…Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Mexican Pizza This May

After a nearly two-year hiatus and countless complaints, a longtime favorite is returning to the Taco Bell menu. Remember in 2020 when the world was furious at Taco Bell for removing multiple menu items including potatoes, spicy chicken, and Mexican Pizza? Yeah, those were some dark times. However, Taco Bell saw the error in its ways and eventually brought back potatoes to the menu in 2021. Still, thousands were begging and pleading to have Mexican Pizza back on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Mexican Food#Dining In#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Christian#Ole Times Country Buffet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Telegraph

Meth-related charges filed Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine- and drug-related charges were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Charles D. Spenner, 47, of the 800 block of Summerfield Road, St. Jacob, was charged April 21 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Godfrey man writes how to get out of your own way

GODFREY - Adam Marburger is a self-described serial entrepreneur who today is thriving, but it hasn't always been this way, which is why he wrote a book about finding your own way.  Marburger's book, "You're the F*cking Problem: A Guide to Getting Out of Your Own Way," published this month and it already has a huge buzz - and not just because of the title.  The book's premise is that "you are your only competition" either doing things to set up for success or failure.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Friday fire victim identified

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Monday that Tony Peterson lost his life following a fire at his residence in the 1200 block of Franko Lane in Granite City. The fire was reported to 9-1-1 at about 1:13 a.m. Friday.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
84
Followers
17
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy