ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Steve Sarkisian talks Longhorns QBs, what to expect at Orange-White Game

By Chris O'Connell
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsKpP_0fH8aP0x00
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 05: Hook 'Em the Texas Longhorns mascot, during the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 5, 2022 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas fans had big hopes for 2021, which were swiftly dashed when the team lost six straight — including to Kansas at home — and finished 5-7 . First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, poised as the savior of a blue-blood football program that has been adrift for a decade now, had a rude awakening. Texas failed to hang onto leads, put together strong defensive performances, and score at key moments.

New year, new me, as they say, right? With a top-five recruiting class descending on the Forty Acres this spring and summer, plus a healthy stable of transfers fresh out of the portal, Texas is poised for a comeback ... once again.

For the next three days, "Made in Austin Weekend" takes over the UT Austin campus, with baseball and soccer games, performances by Alejandro Escovedo and Ludacris , and an exhibition opening at the LBJ Presidential Library. But the main event, the centerpiece of it all, is the annual Orange-White Game.

The intrasquad scrimmage, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and is free to all, gives Longhorn fans an initial glance at the 2022 Texas football team. On Thursday, April 21, Sarkisian gave some insight into what that might look like. Here's what we learned.

The QB competition isn't over yet

The first question on every Longhorn fan's mind is: will redshirt sophomore Hudson Card or redshirt freshman transfer Quinn Ewers take snaps from under center when Texas opens the season against Louisiana-Monroe on September 3?

"I’ve been very impressed with their playmaking ability. When it's time to take shots they take their shots," Sarkisian said. "Both guys have used their legs well. Both guys have earned the respect of their teammates in their preparation and execution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQjKr_0fH8aP0x00
Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) runs the football during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 20, 2021, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Card began 2021 as Texas' starting quarterback, but struggled against Arkansas in Week 2, and was eventually benched for Casey Thompson, who transferred to Nebraska after the season. The two entered something of a timeshare in 2021, but Sarkisian will look for stability at the most important position on the field.

"Hudson, naturally, some of the game management things come really natural to him just having been doing it with us," he said, of Card's in-game experience.

Ewers has had an even more labyrinthine path to Texas. The five-star recruit from Southlake Carroll originally committed to the Longhorns before his junior year before reneging a few months later and switching to Ohio State. Before his senior season was to begin, Ewers left high school early and enrolled in Columbus, citing a Texas law that prohibited high school players from cashing in on the endorsement deals recently afforded to college players. At Ohio State, Ewers signed a $1.4 million name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal, but took just two snaps and didn't factor into the Buckeyes' plans as a freshman, transferring to Austin after the season.

"Quinn is a very quick study," Sarkisian said. "There will be a situational thing that comes to him that is new, and he takes the coaching and tries to apply it the next time out."

Sarkisian, when asked if fans should take any stock in which quarterback takes the first snap on Saturday night, replied no.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnxvd_0fH8aP0x00
COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Quinn Ewers #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warming up before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The format will be different than normal

Generally, the team is split into Orange and White teams at the scrimmage, with a score kept and players generally sticking to their squads. Yet Sarkisian is switching it up this year because of offensive line depth concerns.

"We won’t play it like a game with an actual score because of our lack of numbers on the offensive line," he said, mentioning that they will run about 100 plays with a red-zone competition at the end.

Don't expect anything too flashy

While Sarkisian mentioned being happy about playing in front of a packed crowd at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, he also harkened backed to the days when a coach could try out a few fake punts without fear of giving too much away for the regular season.

"I wish nobody would show up with their camera and you guys wouldn't have phones and they wouldn't show it on TV," Sarkisian said, "but in this day and age everybody wants to see what you’re going to do."

Ah, so no Annexation of Puerto Rico , Sark?

"It’ll probably be pretty vanilla on Saturday night," he continued. "It may not be as exciting for everybody with the oohs and aahs .

Most players are available

Aside from being down on the offensive line, including top tackle Andrej Karic, Sarkisian said most of his team is available for the Orange and White game. Starting running back Bijan Robinson is nursing an ankle injury and will likely be limited on Saturday.

"Outside that, I foresee everyone else playing," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kavzm_0fH8aP0x00
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with athletic director Chris Del Conte after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tight end is going to be key again

"QB is the most important position in sports, and tight end in our offense is second most important position after all we ask them to do," Sarkisian said, "from formations, to motions, to run game, pass game, route running, and pass protection."

This is a dream for Texas fans, who have been pleading for a breakout tight end since David Thomas, who graduated back during the second George W. Bush term.

He talked up Ja'Tavion Sanders and sophomore Gunnar Helm as two players at the position ready to contribute in big ways in 2022. Sanders, who was a top recruit in the 2021 class, played mostly on special teams last season.

"JT is a really cool example. Here’s a kid who was a five-star recruit, and in this day and age if the guy doesn’t start as a five-star, it's like, 'What’s wrong with him?'" Sarkisian said. "JT has evolved as a player, and he's a comfortable and confident blocker and a weapon in the passing game."

Everyone is getting better

Whew. I mean, every coach says this at the end of spring practices, but Sarkisian went out of his way to praise the improvement of multiple players in every position group.

Of the pass rushers, he said that freshman defensive end Justice Finkley "has really come on the last week and has shown his ability to pressure the QB."

Sarkisian mentioned four wide receivers. In particular, he praised Jordan Whittington for rehabbing his body back from surgery after a clavicle injury; Xavier Worthy's toughness; transfer Isaiah Neyor's acclimation to a new program; and Marcus Washington continuing to grow from a special-teamer to full-time wide receiver.

He spoke highly of the offensive tackles Hayden Conner and Cole Hutson, the latter an early enrollee who Sarkisian said "has senior prom coming up."

And, of course, Australian redshirt freshman punter Isaac Pearson got some props from Sarkisian, who said that he has been "tremendous" during the second half of spring practices.

Well, that settles it. If the coach deems to praise the punter, Texas is back.

More from Austin

- 10 years after his death, Leslie Cochran still defines old, weird Austin

- 5 family-friendly Austin breweries to bring the kids this weekend

- Texas student-run Starbucks in Austin latest location to form union

- Austin's Russian House owner explains name change

- Spirit launches first daily nonstop flights out of Austin to Monterrey

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
KWTX

McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue. Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
Mobile, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Mobile, AL
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
Person
Alejandro Escovedo
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian closes spring with temperature check on Texas quarterback competition

Steve Sarkisian shed some light on the most important decision he’ll be making prior to the beginning of the 2022 season — the Texas starting quarterback competition. After the Orange-White spring game, Sarkisian closed the spring with a temperature check on when the world will know who’s the starting quarterback for the Longhorns — the incumbent Hudson Card, or star Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#College Football#Texas Longhorns#American Football#Orange White Game#Al February#Getty Images
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WacoTrib.com

Longhorns keep launching bombs, detonate Bears for sweep, 13-4

AUSTIN — It takes a lot of heavy lifting to outmuscle the Texas Longhorns these days. The 20th-ranked Longhorns continued to pad to their impressive home run total, sending five more balls over the wall in a 13-4 sweep-clinching triumph over beleaguered Baylor on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lorena WR Jadon Porter commits to Baylor

Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter committed to Baylor on Saturday as he became the Bears' first commitment in the 2024 class. The 6-1, 185-pound Porter was a key member of Lorena's Class 3A Division I state championship team as he made 58 catches for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns. In...
LORENA, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
842
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy