Temporary homeless shelter to be located on Sacramento Street

The temporary homeless shelter the City of Lodi has planned to establish will be located at the same location as the access center, according to city staff.

Jennifer Rhyne, the city’s neighborhood services director, told the Lodi City Council during its Wednesday night meeting that the temporary facility will be located inside the warehouse at 710 N. Sacramento St., to add a layer of protection against the environment for the unhoused individuals that choose to use the shelter while the access center is developed.

“(Access center) construction will be phased, so as we move the interior facility, we will move them out onto the asphalt area,” Rhyne said. “By then, most of the front face and fencing and sound barriers will be completed, so it still gives a good visual representation to the community there.”

The council voted 4-0 to approve a service agreement with Stockton-based Inner City Action, Inc. to operate the temporary shelter for an amount not to exceed $1,010,721 for 12 months, with the option to extend the agreement an additional six months.

In addition, the council’s vote approved providing the Salvation Army no more than $320,288 for food and laundry services provided to the homeless at the shelter during that same period of time.

Earlier this year, city staff announced a temporary shelter would be developed while it designs the permanent access center to be located at 710 N. Sacramento St.

Because the access center project is expected to take 18 months to develop, and because staff acknowledged an immediate need to address the city’s homeless issue, it was decided that a temporary shelter housing as many as 50 individuals and providing wraparound services would be beneficial to the community.

Because the shelter will only be able to house a maximum of 50 individuals, occupancy will be permitted on a referral basis, Rhyne said.

She said Inner City Action, founded by pastors Frank and Kim Saldana, was chosen to operate the temporary facility because it already operates a similar shelter in the city of Manteca.

The organization has a strong volunteer base that will save on costs associated with staffing, it can mobilize within a matter of weeks, and provides its own tents and shower trailer, Rhyne added.

According to Wednesday’s staff report, had the city purchased materials on its own, the cost would have exceeded more than $400,000, and it would have taken as many as 16 weeks to get the facility operational. Inner City Action already provides mobile food services, job skills training and basic education to the county’s homeless individuals.

It will provide case management and life coach services, transportation and storage services at the shelter, and staff said wraparound services to be offered at the access center will also be available.

The emergency shelter will provide services similar to what the access center will offer, and the Salvation Army will provide three meals a day to each individual for the duration of their stay. The shelter will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the contract between Inner City Action and the city.

Inner City Action will handle all intake and registration operations onsite, as well as provide security and overnight supervision.

According to the contract, Inner City Action will be responsible for the upkeep of the shelter, as well as provide referrals for individuals seeking permanent housing, metal health services, medical services, job placement and other social service matters.

Funding for the shelter will be from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant awarded to the city last April, staff said.

Costs for temporary infrastructure or site improvements will be covered by the San Joaquin County Capital Outlay Grant that was specifically designated for temporary shelter operations, staff said.

Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said the Salvation Army was looking forward to working with the city and Inner City Action in the shelter’s operation.

The Salvation Army will take over operation of the site when its is operating as the access center, and Thielenhaus said the organization will make sure the facility equips people with the resources they need to be self-sufficient and get back on their feet.

“As we look forward to the permanent phase down the road, in the meantime we’re going to be looking at how we can increase the bridge between the startup phase, the emergency phase, and what we’re doing now,” he said. “The goal is to help people along the continuum there from next door to us. I think it’s going to be an amazing feed into our current rehabilitation programs that are already serving.”

Councilman Alan Nakanishi said he was pleased with the steps the city has taken from 2015, when the homeless crisis first began, to get to this point in addressing the issue.

“The county gets funding from the state and fed (government) to take care of the homeless, not the city,” he said. “So (at that time) we had no plan, no money, no funds for the homeless. The Lodi Committee on Homelessness held many townhall meetings, citizens voiced their concerns and suggestions to join the county and Continuum of Care, and through that process we were able to get these grants.”

Mayor Mark Chandler recused himself from the discussion Wednesday due to a potential conflict of interest, as his wife is employed by a company located near the site.