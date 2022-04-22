ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Temporary homeless shelter to be located on Sacramento Street

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nhg5_0fH8aLjH00

The temporary homeless shelter the City of Lodi has planned to establish will be located at the same location as the access center, according to city staff.

Jennifer Rhyne, the city’s neighborhood services director, told the Lodi City Council during its Wednesday night meeting that the temporary facility will be located inside the warehouse at 710 N. Sacramento St., to add a layer of protection against the environment for the unhoused individuals that choose to use the shelter while the access center is developed.

“(Access center) construction will be phased, so as we move the interior facility, we will move them out onto the asphalt area,” Rhyne said. “By then, most of the front face and fencing and sound barriers will be completed, so it still gives a good visual representation to the community there.”

The council voted 4-0 to approve a service agreement with Stockton-based Inner City Action, Inc. to operate the temporary shelter for an amount not to exceed $1,010,721 for 12 months, with the option to extend the agreement an additional six months.

In addition, the council’s vote approved providing the Salvation Army no more than $320,288 for food and laundry services provided to the homeless at the shelter during that same period of time.

Earlier this year, city staff announced a temporary shelter would be developed while it designs the permanent access center to be located at 710 N. Sacramento St.

Because the access center project is expected to take 18 months to develop, and because staff acknowledged an immediate need to address the city’s homeless issue, it was decided that a temporary shelter housing as many as 50 individuals and providing wraparound services would be beneficial to the community.

Because the shelter will only be able to house a maximum of 50 individuals, occupancy will be permitted on a referral basis, Rhyne said.

She said Inner City Action, founded by pastors Frank and Kim Saldana, was chosen to operate the temporary facility because it already operates a similar shelter in the city of Manteca.

The organization has a strong volunteer base that will save on costs associated with staffing, it can mobilize within a matter of weeks, and provides its own tents and shower trailer, Rhyne added.

According to Wednesday’s staff report, had the city purchased materials on its own, the cost would have exceeded more than $400,000, and it would have taken as many as 16 weeks to get the facility operational. Inner City Action already provides mobile food services, job skills training and basic education to the county’s homeless individuals.

It will provide case management and life coach services, transportation and storage services at the shelter, and staff said wraparound services to be offered at the access center will also be available.

The emergency shelter will provide services similar to what the access center will offer, and the Salvation Army will provide three meals a day to each individual for the duration of their stay. The shelter will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the contract between Inner City Action and the city.

Inner City Action will handle all intake and registration operations onsite, as well as provide security and overnight supervision.

According to the contract, Inner City Action will be responsible for the upkeep of the shelter, as well as provide referrals for individuals seeking permanent housing, metal health services, medical services, job placement and other social service matters.

Funding for the shelter will be from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant awarded to the city last April, staff said.

Costs for temporary infrastructure or site improvements will be covered by the San Joaquin County Capital Outlay Grant that was specifically designated for temporary shelter operations, staff said.

Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said the Salvation Army was looking forward to working with the city and Inner City Action in the shelter’s operation.

The Salvation Army will take over operation of the site when its is operating as the access center, and Thielenhaus said the organization will make sure the facility equips people with the resources they need to be self-sufficient and get back on their feet.

“As we look forward to the permanent phase down the road, in the meantime we’re going to be looking at how we can increase the bridge between the startup phase, the emergency phase, and what we’re doing now,” he said. “The goal is to help people along the continuum there from next door to us. I think it’s going to be an amazing feed into our current rehabilitation programs that are already serving.”

Councilman Alan Nakanishi said he was pleased with the steps the city has taken from 2015, when the homeless crisis first began, to get to this point in addressing the issue.

“The county gets funding from the state and fed (government) to take care of the homeless, not the city,” he said. “So (at that time) we had no plan, no money, no funds for the homeless. The Lodi Committee on Homelessness held many townhall meetings, citizens voiced their concerns and suggestions to join the county and Continuum of Care, and through that process we were able to get these grants.”

Mayor Mark Chandler recused himself from the discussion Wednesday due to a potential conflict of interest, as his wife is employed by a company located near the site.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Governor’s 100-Day Housing Effort Sees 109 Homeless Housed Across 4 Communities In California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is one of four communities in which the Governor’s 100-Day Challenge on Encampments took place. So far 109 people have been housed and another 229 have been put on the pathway to housing across these four communities. The four communities that the program took place in were Sacramento, Merced, San Bernadino, and Santa Cruz. “Having our neighbors suffering, unsheltered, in our parks, by our freeways, and along our rivers is not acceptable,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez, who serves as the co-chair of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). “Through...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Lodi, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Manteca, CA
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

New water park and community center now open in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Natomas is now home to a new water park and community center. A grand opening event for the North Natomas Aquatic Complex took place on Saturday. Starting Sunday, the complex is open for recreation swim to anyone. Amenities include a community center, water slides, a kids'...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Emergency Shelter#Infrastructure#The Lodi City Council#Unhoused#Inner City Action Inc#The Salvation Army
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
ABC10

Why are there goats in Roseville?

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville announced goats are back and will be in various areas throughout the city to help with open space management. Eric Dexter is the Parks, Recreation & Libraries Superintendent for Roseville and oversees open space maintenance. He said the goats help manage about 1,700 acres of the nearly 4,000 acres of open space in the city and preserve areas.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Dozens of gravesites vandalized on Easter Sunday in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Easter Sunday, someone vandalized dozens of gravesites in the Modesto area. Around 30 headstones along neighboring cemeteries along Scene Drive near down Modesto were vandalized. Staff counted five headstones at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery and 27 at the Modesto Citizens will have to be repaired. “It’s just so disrespectful. […]
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Goodwill superstore and donation center opens

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce and Goodwill Industries of South Central California marked the opening of a new Hanford superstore and combined donation center Friday with a ribbon cutting. The new store is five times larger than the Lemoore location and will employ 22 full-time employees allowing the company to...
HANFORD, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City Unified proposes adding six days to the school year due to the strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) has sent a proposal to employee unions requesting an extension of the 2021-2022 school year. The proposal would call for adding six days to the current school year meaning students would be in classes through June 24. The proposal to add school days comes after an eight-day strike in March by members of the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and SEIU 1021.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo Residents Lament Loss of Access to Mare Island

VALLEJO (KPIX) — In the city of Vallejo, there are big plans for redeveloping the old Navy property on Mare Island but, in the process, residents are complaining that the public is being left out and perhaps shut out from any recreational activities on the island. A group of residents met Sunday to discuss strategy for restoring public access to the island. Those who use the area for recreation say almost everything has been shut down. (CBS) First to go was the golf course in 2019. Since then, the nature preserve has had its hours cut back, the indoor sports complex...
VALLEJO, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
2K+
Followers
50
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy