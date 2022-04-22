ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jusaun Holt transferring to Georgia from Alabama

By Kevin Kelley
sicemdawgs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJusaun Holt, who just completed his freshman season at Alabama, announced on Thursday that he will transfer to play for Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs. Last season with the Crimson Tide, Holt played sparingly in...

www.sicemdawgs.com

