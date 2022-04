Real Estate: It’s That Simple – Crazy Interest Rates – April 22, 2022. On this episode of The “REAL ESTATE: It’s That Simple” show, our hosts Phil Nordella and Taylor Williams-Moniz talk with Marla Ferris. Phil and Taylor start off the show by going over some housing numbers in Santa Clarita. Marla joins the show to talk with Phil and Taylor to go over some crazy interest rates and why they are so crazy in the world right now.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO