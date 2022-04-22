ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Grennan Hospitalized After ‘Unprovoked Attack & Robbery’ in New York City

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

British singer Tom Grennan was hospitalized in the early hours of Thursday morning (April 21) after becoming a victim of an “unprovoked attack and robbery” following his Wednesday concert at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom.

John Dawkins of Various Artists Management issued a statement via Grennan’s social media accounts, providing more information about the artist’s condition and details regarding his upcoming shows.

“In the early hours after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan. Tom is currently in the hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which includes a ruptured ear, torn ear-drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw,” the statement began. “Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring. Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow,” the statement continued. “We will updated on future shows should changed need to be made. We wish to thank Tom’s incredible fans for their support and understanding.”

Grennan — known for tracks “Little Bit of Love,” “Break Your Heart” and his Calvin Harris ‘ dance Top 10 collaboration, “By Your Side” — was a few dates shy of wrapping up his North American tour , with future stops in Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles to conclude on April 27. He’s scheduled to embark on the tour’s European leg from May 28 to Sept. 4.

See the statement in full below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 4

